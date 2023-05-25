Nick Kyrgios has criticized the chair umpire's handling of the controversial line call incident which led to Mikael Ymer's outburst and subsequent disqualification from the 2023 Lyon Open.

On Wednesday, May 24, Ymer led 4-3 in his opening set against Arthur Fils in the second round of the ATP 250 event. After successfully fending off three break points in the ninth game, the Swede failed to capitalize on a set point in the following game.

With the scores level at 5-5, a controversial incident took place as Ymer served at 30-30 when Fils' return was adjudged to have landed safely. The proximity of the ball to the line was called out by the Swede who claimed the ball had bounced long.

Despite Ymer's impassioned requests, the chair umpire declined to leave his seat and inspect the mark on the court, stating that it was too late to challenge the call.

"Yesterday I hit a serve against Gasquet, he walked over to the other side and he was still allowed to ask for a mark to be checked. I hit this ball, and you're telling me you're not even gonna come down and check the mark?" Ymer said.

"I have never witnessed that a ref says: I'm not gonna come down and check the mark. It doesn't happen," he added.

Ymer was ultimately broken in the same game, leaving him infuriated. He unleashed his anger on the umpire's chair, damaging it by striking it repeatedly with his racket, crushing the racket as well.

Ymer's reaction brought the tournament supervisor to the court and resulted in the Swede's immediate disqualification from the tournament.

Commenting under a clip of the incident on social media, Nick Kyrgios empathized with Ymer and called out the chair umpire for refusing to check the mark.

"Typical umpire not doing their job correctly. All he has to do was just check the mark, regardless," he wrote on Instagram.

Rohan Bopanna also expressed a similar sentiment under the post.

"Very true what Mikael is saying. Me also can't believe why the chair umpire does not go down to check the mark," Bopanna commented.

