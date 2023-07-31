Nick Kyrgios claims WTA 250 finals better than ATP 250 finals ft. Iga Swiatek & Stan Wawrinka

Nick Kyrgios recently commented on the quality of tennis on the Tour this week, claiming that the WTA 250 finals were better than the ATP 250 finals.

This week saw two ATP 250 finals and two WTA 250 finals. The ATP events were the Croatia Open and the Atlanta Open in the USA, while the WTA events were the Warsaw Open in Poland and the Ladies Open Lausanne in Switzerland.

World No.1 and four-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek won her home open by defeating Laura Siegemund in straight sets, while Elisabetta Cocciaretto won the Ladies Open Lausanne.

On the men's side, two-time Grand Slam champion Alexei Popyrin beat Stan Wawrinka to win the Croatia Open, while the former World No.5 Taylor Fritz took the Atlanta Open title home.

Journalist Jose Morgado took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the ATP 250 finals, writing:

"Two very good finals in the ATP 250s today."

Morgado's comments were met with a response from Kyrgios, who stated that the WTA 250 finals were better than the ATP ones.

"Not as good as the wta ones!" the Aussie wrote.

Nick Kyrgios hits back at Tracy Austin after American criticizes him over retirement talks

Nick Kyrgios pictured at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Nick Kyrgios is still missing from the ATP Tour due to a wrist injury. Despite his absence from the tour, the 28-year-old lashed out at the sport's intense schedule, claiming it may cause him to retire in a few years.

"The sport’s crazy. The schedule is out of control. No f**king chance [I play till I am 33], there’s no way. There's no chance. I'm playing till 33? Insane! I'm not playing till 33. I promise you when I'm gone, you'll never see me again," he said in an interview.

In view of Kyrgios' comments, two-time Grand Slam winner Tracy Austin slammed the Australian, saying that it was "sad" that despite being a professional player, he is not deeply involved in the sport.

"I kind of find it sad that you're playing a professional sport and you just don't absolutely love it. You don't drink it up. You don't have to feel like it's such a long season. You want to just feel like you're lucky to be out there " she told the Tennis Channel.

The 28-year-old responded to Austin's comments on Twitter, saying that different people play for different reasons and that not everyone enjoys tennis equally.

"Why am I lucky to be out there? I worked and I put myself in that position, there wasn’t any luck involved. Some people play for different things, we aren’t all tennis n*ts, some of us have a little more of an impact than that," he wrote.

