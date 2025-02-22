Nick Kyrgios has sharply criticized Boris Becker after he was ridiculed for his relentless criticism of Jannik Sinner. The Australian took issue with Becker's reaction to the mockery.

Since news broke that Sinner tested positive for Clostebol, Kyrgios has been vocal about his frustration over the World No. 1 avoiding a ban and rejecting the Italian's explanation for the accidental contamination caused by his former physiotherapist's healing spray.

Although Jannik Sinner has accepted a three-month suspension after reaching a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Nick Kyrgios has continued to denounce the perceived lack of fairness in tennis, since the World No. 1 is not set to miss any Majors and hasn't been stripped of any titles.

"So wada come out and say it would be a 1-2 year ban. Obviously sinners team have done everything in their power to just go ahead and take a 3 month ban, no titles lost, no prize money lost. Guilty or not? Sad day for tennis. Fairness in tennis does not exist," Kyrgios posted on X.

As Kyrgios continued to criticize Sinner repeatedly, a fan trolled the 29-year-old with a meme suggesting that he would still be complaining about the Italian doping controversy even in old age. Boris Becker, who has publicly supported the World No. 1, reacted with amusement to the meme.

"Lol," she commented.

Nick Kyrgios did not appreciate Becker's reaction and poked fun at the former World No. 1's "criminal" past, referring to the German's eight-month prison sentence for financial crimes.

"What's up criminal," he responded.

Nick Kyrgios responds to Jack Draper sticking up for Jannik Sinner after his doping ban

Nick Kyrgios - Source: Getty

Although Nick Kyrgios has revealed that "multiple players" shared his concerns about Jannik Sinner's "putrid" doping ban, Jack Draper recently came to the World No. 1's defense.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Draper asserted that he didn't believe Sinner would've knowingly taken a banned substance and argued that banning the World No. 1 wasn't good for the sport.

"I know Jannik, he’s a good friend and I know that with this whole thing, I am sure he wouldn’t have done anything intentionally. But obviously, that’s the sport and we have to be accountable for what’s going in our bodies," Draper said.

"Yeah, he is obviously banned now for a few months. I don’t think that’s good for tennis. I don’t think it’s good for sport that the number one player in the world and someone who is doing incredible things is having a ban but you know he will be back shortly and I wish him all the best. I hope he is going to be okay," he added.

However, Kyrgios issued a sharp response to the Brit.

"Then don’t have steroids in your system?" Kyrgios wrote.

Nick Kyrgios also took the opportunity to mock Jannik Sinner after Alexandre Muller called out the ATP over being drug-tested despite a midnight finish to his clash at the Rio Open.

