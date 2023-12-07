Nick Kyrgios has raised the possibility of Ben Shelton winning his maiden Grand Slam title in 2024, following an impressive breakout performance this year.

Shelton achieved significant success in his first full season on the ATP tour. He clinched his maiden tour-level title at the Japan Open by defeating Aslan Karatsev in the final. The American also broke into the top-15 of the rankings and concluded the year as the World No. 17, with a 26-24 win/loss record.

However, it was his performance at Grand Slam tournaments that garnered the most acclaim. The 21-year-old kicked off his year by reaching his maiden Major quarterfinal at the Australian Open. Although he faced early exits from the French Open and Wimbledon Championships, he bounced back with a vengeance at the US Open.

Shelton put together an exceptional run at the New York Major, reaching his first-ever Grand Slam semifinal. He secured impressive victories over 14th seed Tommy Paul and 10th seed Frances Tiafoe before falling to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

Given his impressive accomplishments at Majors this season, Ben Shelton's potential to win a Grand Slam title has not gone unnoticed. Nick Kyrgios recently took to social media and shared that he had dreamt about the American winning a Major and contemplated whether his dream could become a reality in 2024.

Kyrgios also highlighted the 21-year-old's playing style, characterized by his "rocket" serve and aggressive game, and drew a parallel to his own style.

"I had a dream last night that Shelton won a slam…. Is 2024 the year? Come to think of it, game is huge, serve is a rocket…. Reminds me of….," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

"Ben Shelton plays with the confidence and a bravado that you either love or you hate" - Tennis analyst

Shelton at the US Open

Tennis analyst Gill Gross recently named Ben Shelton as the Monday Match Analysis podcast’s 2023 Newcomer of the Year. He praised the American's impactful performance at big events and hailed his distinctive and captivating playing style.

"There is not a single newcomer on tour who is more talked about, or who is more impactful at the biggest events other than Ben Shelton," Gill Gross said.

"At the start of the year, he was No. 96 in the world, ended at No. 17 in the world," he continued. "And he did it did in style, he's an attention-grabbing player, eye-catching explosive athleticism and shotmaking, plays with the confidence and a bravado that you either love or you hate."

Gross also marveled at the 21-year-old's remarkable journey in his first full season on the tour, highlighting the significance of his Australian Open quarterfinals finish in his first overseas campaign.

"This was Ben Shelton's first full season on tour and it didn't take long for him to make headlines," Gill Gross said. "What a story it was, he had never left the United States until traveling to Melbourne for the Australian Open and then he made the quarterfinals."

"His year would take a strange twist, never won back-to-back matches until the last major of the year," he continued. "So there was not a lot of success at ATP level. There was a learning curve for Ben Shelton."

Ben Shelton will kick off his 2024 season at the Brisbane International, in the lead-up to the Melbourne Slam. The ATP 250 event is set to take place from December 31 to January 7.