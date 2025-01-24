Nick Kyrgios continues trolling Tony Jones after Novak Djokovic fiasco, praises John Millman for his 'reporting' on Serb's Australian Open retirement

Nick Kyrgios continued to mock sports commentator Tony Jones for calling Novak Djokovic overrated at the 2025 Australian Open. Kyrgios also praised John Millman and Jelena Dokic for their sharp commentary following Djokovic's withdrawal from his semifinal clash against Alexander Zverev.

Novak Djokovic protested Channel 9 broadcaster Tony Jones' offensive comments about him and Serbian fans by skipping a post-match interview until public apologies were issued. On Monday, Channel 9 and Jones apologized, with the latter calling his remarks "banter."

Before the broadcaster apologized, Nick Kyrgios and his friend, comedian Elliot Loney, shared a skit on Instagram on January 20. Loney did an impression of Novak Djokovic as they mocked Jones.

On Friday, after Djokovic retired due to injury, some fans booed him. Commentators John Millman and Jelena Dokic defended him, saying he deserved more respect from the crowd.

“This is a guy that has won it ten times, have some respect, he is one of the all-time greats, if not the greatest to play, he is definitely the greatest to play on this court, I don't care how much you have spent on your ticket, have some respect," John Millman said

“We have seen Djokovic in his career when he has had injuries, he has fought through the tournament, and hasn't retired in matches only a very heavy knee injury at the French Open took him out last year where he couldn't play the quarter-final, so if he decides that he couldn't play he really couldn't play," Jelena Dokic said.

Kyrgios then shared the video on x(formerly Twitter) and wrote:

“John Millman. This is what reporting looks like," Kyrgios said.

Nick Kyrgios - “I wouldn't say anything in the commentary box I can't say to a player's face.”

After Tony Jones called Novak Djokovic overrated and a has-been, Nick Kyrgios who has occasionally worked as a pundit addressed the incident in an interview with Tennis Channel. Kyrgios said he respects all players and wouldn’t say anything in commentary that he couldn’t say to their face.

“I go into each match trying to be respectful to players even if I don't know them even if someone messes up or smashes a racket I wouldn't be as disrespectful as the media has been towards me at times but I just try to be balanced out there as well, but yeah, I wouldn't say anything in the commentary box I can't say to a players face.” Nick Kyrgios said

Kyrgios lost in the first round to Jacob Fearnley at the Australian Open. He also competed in doubles with Thanasi Kokkinakis, but they retired in their opening match after Kokkinakis suffered an injury.

