Nick Kyrgios held a Q&A session with his fans on social media on Wednesday, April 12. He opened up about the current status of his knee injury, his equation with Bernard Tomic and how he deals with all the hate and negativity that gets sent his way.

Kyrgios underwent knee surgery at the start of the year which forced him to withdraw from the 2023 Australian Open. The Australian was vocal about his endeavor to get back in fighting shape for the Sunshine Double but was unable to regain fitness in time and had to pull out of both events.

During the Q&A session, one fan asked Kyrgios whether he would be making his return to the ATP tour during the 2023 season. The World No. 27 stated that he's taking his recovery day by day and trying to regain his previous level of fitness.

"Currently taking it day by day with my knee and building up load... Trying to get back to where I was," Kyrgios wrote.

Another fan asked Kyrgios whether he was still engaged in his well-documented feud with Bernard Tomic. The 27-year-old denied the existence of any ongoing feud and even wished Tomic well for his future tournaments.

"Absolutely not. I'm doing me. I wish him all the best and hope he wins some more futures," he posted.

He was also asked how he deals with all the hate and negativity that comes his way.

"I take care of my people, family & also have a house in the Bahamas. I go there and read the comments from these people," he replied.

Kyrgios' Instagram stories

Nick Kyrgios states that he will never participate in the reality show 'I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!'

Nick Kyrgios giving an interview

During the same Q&A session, Nick Kyrgios was asked if he would ever consider taking part in the popular reality TV show, 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'. The Australian was quick to share his disdain for the contestants on the show and denied possibilityilty of his participation.

"No. People that go on that show tend not to be celebrities anyway, excuse to get money..... They take themselves a bit too seriously because they are known in Australia," Kyrgios commented.

Nick Kyrgios' Instagram stories

Another fan chimed in to ask Nick Kyrgios why so many young tennis players were unable to find much success in tennis.

"Coaches and people around them telling them sh*t advice," he replied.

