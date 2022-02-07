"Nick Kyrgios definitely didn't get snubbed or anything" - Thanasi Kokkinakis on controversial Davis Cup omission

Nick Kyrgios was recently in the news again as he was left out of Australia's Davis Cup squad. But according to his friend and countryman Thanasi Kokkinakis, Kyrgios was offered a place in the squad but he voluntarily refused.

Kyrgios partnered Kokkinakis in the men's doubles competition at the Australian Open last month. The duo ended up winning the tournament, beating compatriots Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell in the final.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis are the first Australian pair to win the men's doubles event at the Melbourne Slam since Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde in 1997.

Kyrgios' good run of form is why many were surprised when he couldn't find a place in Australia's Davis Cup squad, which will be led by Lleyton Hewitt. The squad includes Alex de Minaur, Alexei Popyrin, John Peers, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Luke Saville.

But Kokkinakis recently stated that his doubles partner wasn't "snubbed" from Australia's Davis Cup squad, despite what several news reports suggested. Kyrgios supposedly has a "few things" going on, which is why he couldn't commit to the tournament.

"He definitely was asked to play," Kokkinakis said. "He has a few things on so he wasn't able to play but he definitely didn't get snubbed or anything – I saw those headlines and he didn’t get snubbed at all. Hopefully we can team up again in the future."

Kokkinakis further talked about how much Kyrgios enjoys turning out for his country, and how the Aussie team would be much stronger if the 26-year-old was in it.

"I think Nick has shown he always loves playing for Australia," Kokkinakis said. "I'm not sure exactly what he has on, but he obviously has something pretty important. He’s obviously in our strongest team. He was definitely asked, and I think he and Lleyton have a good relationship, but he just wasn’t available for this time."

Australia face Hungary in the Davis Cup qualifying round

Alex de Minaur is a part of Australia's Davis Cup squad

Australia will take on Hungary at Sydney's Ken Rosewall Arena in the qualifying round of this year's Davis Cup. The latter team's squad features Marton Fucsovics, Fabian Maroszan, Zsombor Piros, Mate Valkusz and Peter Fajta.

Australia had also faced Hungary in the group stages of last year's Davis Cup Finals, in Turin. The Hungarians took the lead after Piros beat John Millman 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, but Alex de Minaur leveled the score by defeating Fucsovics 7-5, 2-6, 7-6.

Australia won the tie after their doubles duo of Alex Bolt and John Peers beat Maroszan and Piros 6-3, 6-7, 6-3. But the win was small consolation for the Aussies as they finished second in their group, having previously lost 3-0 to Croatia.

Australia will be the on-paper favorites to beat Hungary when they face each other on 4 March this year, as they have higher ranked players in both singles and doubles.

Edited by Musab Abid