Nick Kyrgios is a happy man as he successfully predicted the outcome of the 2023 ATP Finals, picking World No.1 Novak Djokovic to defeat Jannik Sinner to win the title.

Kyrgios has been out of tennis action for quite some time now, but he is still involved in the sport as he joined Tennis Channel as an analyst during their coverage of the year-end tournament in Turin, Italy. While on air, he predicted Djokovic would win the tournament over home favorite Sinner, saying:

"I think I'm gonna go with Novak. I was really eager to see his performance today against Alcaraz to see how he was feeling. But after today's performance, I'm gonna safely say Novak. I think he's gonna steady the ship. He's gonna understand what he didn't do right the first time."

That's exactly what happened as the Serb defeated Sinner 6-3, 6-3 to claim his record-extending seventh title at the tournament on November 19. He had previously lost to the Italian in the group stage.

With this victory, Novak Djokovic broke Roger Federer's record of six ATP Finals titles. He finished the season as the World No. 1 and with seven titles in his kitty, including three Majors (the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open).

Nick Kyrgios has now taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express his delight at his prediction coming true. He also stated that he was now "ready" to explore his role as an analyst in tennis and other sports.

"My predictions have been pretty good!!!! Had a blast, ready to analyse more tennis or other sports," the Aussie wrote.

Novak Djokovic: "To crown my season with a win against Jannik Sinner is phenomenal"

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner pictured with their 2023 ATP Finals trophies

During his victory speech following his ATP Finals title win over Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic stated that 2023 was 'one of the best seasons' of his career. He added that concluding the season with a win against a player like the Italian was 'phenomenal.'

"It’s one of the best seasons I’ve had in my life, no doubt. To crown it with a win against a hometown hero in Jannik, who has played amazing tennis this week, is phenomenal," he said. (Via ATP Tour)

The Serb also expressed his pride in his exploit in the year-end tournament, where he defeated some of the world's best tennis players.

"I’m very proud of the performances these past two days against Alcaraz and Sinner, probably the best two players in the world next to me and Medvedev at the moment — and the way they have been playing, I had to step it up," Djokovic said.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion will now represent his country, Serbia, in the knockout stage of the Davis Cup Finals, which will be held in Malaga, Spain, from November 21 to 26.

