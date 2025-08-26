Nick Kyrgios delivers 4-word verdict on Daniil Medvedev after Russian's controversial actions during US Open 1R loss

Nick Kyrgios has joined many others to react to Daniil Medvedev's emotional outburst after losing in the first round against Benjamin Bonzi. Several moments led to the Russian tennis star taking his frustration out on his racket as he continuously smashed it against the bench he was sitting on after the match got over.

Ad

Since then, several have spoken about his controversial actions, including the controversy in the third set when he mocked the chair umpire who granted his opponent the first serve following an unexpected disruption by a cameraman during the tie-break.

Kyrgios had a simple four-word reaction to the entire incident. The Australian tennis star commented:

"Medvedev is the best"

Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios Medvedev is the best

Ad

Trending

After the match, Medvedev spoke about the incident in the third set during the tiebreak, when he mocked chair umpire Greg Allensworth for awarding the first serve to Bonzi. The Russian star said:

"I wasn't upset with the photographer. I was upset with the decision. Every time there's a sound from the stands between serves, there's never a second serve. But the umpire gave him a first serve. That's what made me angry.

Ad

"I'm getting a big enough fine, so if I speak, I'm in big trouble, so I'm not gonna speak. Not everyone knows what I'm talking about when I say Reily. He got fined big time for this so I'm gonna get a big fine too."

Medvedev now finds himself under scrutiny for more than just losing in the first round. He faces possible disciplinary action, potentially a substantial fine, because of his crowd incitement, racket-smashing and other issues.

Ad

Boris Becker and Patrick McEnroe appeal to Daniil Medvedev to get help

Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker thinks Daniil Medvedev is not in his best mental state. After what Becker called "a public meltdown," the tennis legend urged Medvedev to consider professional help.

"We call this “public meltdown “ … I think he needs professional help ?!?" Becker wrote on X.

Ad

Boris Becker @TheBorisBecker We call this “public meltdown “ … I think he needs professional help ?!?

Ad

Meanwhile, John McEnroe's brother and former USTA player development chief asks the Russian to consider getting off the court for the remainder of the season. He wrote:

"And Medvedev needs to take the rest of the year off"

Patrick McEnroe @PatrickMcEnroe And Medvedev needs to take the rest of the year off

Daniil Medvedev's US Open exit marked his fourth straight exit in a Grand Slam tournament within the first two rounds this year. Incidentally, Bonzi was also the one who handed Medvedev a first-round defeat at the Wimbledon Championships this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More