Nick Kyrgios details why Novak Djokovic is one of the "greatest athletes"

Nick Kyrgios claimed that Novak Djokovic is one of the greatest athletes, specifically commending the Serb's endurance during matches.

On Friday, the Australian tennis star was a guest on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," a popular show hosted by renowned British journalist and presenter Piers Morgan.

During the interview, Kyrgios stated that tennis is one of the only sports in which you don't know the duration of a match. He emphasized the need to be adaptive and continuously evolving during matches, as tactics could change.

"This is one of the only sports in the world where you don't know how long the match will go, It Could be an and half, it could be four hours, plans change," Kyrgios said

The 28-year-old further stated that, according to him, Djokovic is one of the greatest tennis players because the Serb has been able to adapt to evolving scenarios regardless of how long the match would take.

"you have to be able to adapt that's why for me, Novak is one of the greatest athletes, it's not like football where play a certain 90 minutes" he added

Novak Djokovic holds the record for playing the longest singles final match in three Grand Slam tournaments

2023 Australian Open - Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has won 24 Grand Slam titles, and during this historic milestone, he has played in three of the longest Grand Slam finals in history.

At the 2012 Australian Open final, Djokovic faced off against Spain's Rafael Nadal. It was the longest major final match by duration in history, lasting 5 hours and 53 minutes. The match ended with scores 5–7, 6–4, 6–2, 6–7 (5–7), 7–5 in favor of Novak Djokovic.

Out of Djokovic's 24 Grand Slams, 10 of them are Australian Open titles, making him the only player to have achieved that feat.

Novak Djokovic played Roger Federer in the final of the Wimbledon Championships in 2019, and to date, it is the longest Wimbledon final in history, lasting for 4 hours and 57 minutes.

It was a 5-set thriller with scores 7–6 (7–5), 1–6, 7–6 (7–4), 4–6, 13–12 (7–3) in favor of Novak Djokovic. Throughout Djokovic's career, he has won seven Wimbledon Grand Slam titles.

At the 2012 US Open, Djokovic and Andy Murray equaled the 1988 US Open final played by Ivan Lendl and Mats Wilander for the longest singles final match by time played. Both matches lasted for 4 hours and 54 minutes.

In the 2012 US Open final, Djokovic lost against the Brit 7–6 (12–10), 7–5, 2–6, 3–6, 6–2.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis