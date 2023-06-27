British tennis coach Calvin Betton recently criticized Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios for his comments in support of Saudi Arabia's potential investment in tennis.

Kyrgios reacted enthusiastically to reports that the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund had 'positive' talks with the ATP Tour about a potential partnership. Andrea Gaudenzi, chairman of the ATP, has revealed that he has discussed a deal with PIF.

The Aussie wrote on Twitter:

"FINALLY. THEY SEE THE VALUE. WE ARE GOING TO GET PAID WHAT WE DESERVE TO GET PAID. SIGN ME UP."

Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios twitter.com/relevanttennis… Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis



As reported by the Daily Mail, Saudi Arabia is currently in talks with ATP Tour as they seek to acquire a stake in the world of tennis with their Public Investment Fund.



Keep in mind that Saudi Arabia will likely host this year's Next Gen Finals as well. BREAKINGAs reported by the Daily Mail, Saudi Arabia is currently in talks with ATP Tour as they seek to acquire a stake in the world of tennis with their Public Investment Fund.Keep in mind that Saudi Arabia will likely host this year's Next Gen Finals as well. BREAKING 🚨As reported by the Daily Mail, Saudi Arabia is currently in talks with ATP Tour as they seek to acquire a stake in the world of tennis with their Public Investment Fund.Keep in mind that Saudi Arabia will likely host this year's Next Gen Finals as well. https://t.co/0bAmNE6OtB FINALLY. THEY SEE THE VALUE. WE ARE GOING TO GET PAID WHAT WE DESERVE TO GET PAID. SIGN ME UP FINALLY. THEY SEE THE VALUE. WE ARE GOING TO GET PAID WHAT WE DESERVE TO GET PAID. SIGN ME UP 💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰 twitter.com/relevanttennis…

In light of this, Calvin Betton took to Twitter to slam Kyrgios, claiming that the Australian is talking about deserving payment while earning nearly £13 million from tennis with few accomplishments under his belt.

"Nick Kyrgios, a man who has been past the first week of a major only once in the last 7 years, who has never won a masters title, with a career high ranking of 13 (7 years ago), and who has earned almost £13m from tennis … is finally going to get paid what he deserves," he wrote.

Calvin Betton @Calvbetton Tennis Unfiltered @UnfilterTennis As you can imagine, this Nick Kyrgios Tweet has drawn quite the reaction in the WhatsApp group... As you can imagine, this Nick Kyrgios Tweet has drawn quite the reaction in the WhatsApp group... https://t.co/LadGyzITTI Nick Kyrgios, a man who has been past the first week of a major only once in the last 7 years, who has never won a masters title, with a career high ranking of 13 (7 years ago), and who has earned almost £13m from tennis … is finally going to get paid what he deserves. twitter.com/unfiltertennis… Nick Kyrgios, a man who has been past the first week of a major only once in the last 7 years, who has never won a masters title, with a career high ranking of 13 (7 years ago), and who has earned almost £13m from tennis … is finally going to get paid what he deserves. twitter.com/unfiltertennis…

Betton added that the Australian doesn't care if the people who pay him are human abusers, murder journalists, and children, almost as if he was a complete a***hole all along.

"And he doesn’t care if the people that pay him are human rights abusing despots who murder journalists and children, chop them up with bone saws, and put them in a bag. It’s almost like Nick Kyrgios was a complete a***hole all along," Betton wrote.

Calvin Betton @Calvbetton And he doesn’t care if the people that pay him are human rights abusing despots who murder journalists and children, chop them up with bone saws, and put them in a bag.



It’s almost like Nick Kyrgios was a complete arsehole all along. And he doesn’t care if the people that pay him are human rights abusing despots who murder journalists and children, chop them up with bone saws, and put them in a bag. It’s almost like Nick Kyrgios was a complete arsehole all along.

Nick Kyrgios will be in action at the Laver Cup 2023 alongside Stefanos Tsitsipas and others

Nick Kyrgios pictured at the 2023 Australian Open: Previews.

Nick Kyrgios will compete for Team World alongside Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Americans Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe. Meanwhile, Team Europe has confirmed the participation of Holger Rune, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Andrey Rublev.

Kyrgios, who is recovering from knee surgery, said he is looking forward to representing Team World at the tournament. He said that he hopes to add some positive vibes while not disrupting the spirit too much.

"Kid from Canberra representing the world," Nick Kyrgios said in an interview. "Can’t wait to join the team and assisting in any way possible. Let’s go, this journey has been crazy. The fact that Team World finally got one on the board is amazing."

"I’ve been a part of the team four times and we came up short after being close so many times," he added. "The fact that now we know we can do it is a special thing. Hopefully, I can just add to that team, not change the spirit up too much, just add some positive vibes and see if we can get it done again."

Poll : 0 votes