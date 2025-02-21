Nick Kyrgios drops 1-word reaction to girlfriend Costeen Hatzi's stunning holiday photodump

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has taken to social media to respond to his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi's glamorous vacation post. Having spent 12 years on the ATP tour, Kyrgios, 29, is now also a tennis pundit and commentator.

Ad

Kyrgios is in a relationship with 24-year-old fashion influencer Hatzi. The couple recently celebrated the third anniversary of their relationship. Hatzi was studying for a degree in psychological science and working at a car dealership when she met the enigmatic Kyrgios.

Once the pair were together, Hatzi saw her Instagram following balloon from 9000 followers to 180,000. She now follows Kygios on tour and uses her social media platform to post about the couple's glamorous lifestyle. After Hatzi posted on Instagram a stunning photo dump of their vacation this week, Kyrgios was moved and responded with one word:

Ad

Trending

"Tough"

Costeen Hatzi Instagram (@costeenhatzi)

Last month, Hatzi told Stellar magazine (as reported by dailymail.co.uk) that her routine is anything but glamorous:

Ad

"I spend a lot of time alone on the tour. I wake up in the morning, we go get breakfast, then we go into the courts. Nick trains for about an hour and a half, we go back to the player's lounge, eat some food, then come back home and Nick gets physio."

The couple's social media posts often reflect an expensive lifestyle. Nick Kyrgios is still a professional tennis player, with all the hard work that entails.

Ad

Nick Kyrgios's tennis career has been plagued by controversial events

Citi Open - Day 9 - Source: Getty

Former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios was once ranked as high as No.13 by the ATP and has seven ATP singles titles under his belt. Most observers agree that his undoubted potential - he remains only the third player to have beaten each one of the Big Three (Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal) the first time he played against them - was compromised by his penchant for getting into trouble both on and off the court.

Ad

Kyrgios has always been unrepentant about his controversies, preferring to think of himself as a maverick entertainer. The Aussie has had several run-ins with umpires, fellow players, and line judges over the years, as well as off-court issues. Last year, he told the Code Sports podcast that his past indiscretions were misunderstood.

"I guess I was branded that just because I was a bit outside the circle of what a normal tennis player is. I don't think I carry that perception with the Aussie public anymore. But at the start of my career, people thought I was like a murderer," he said.

As his career winds down, Nick Kyrgios is as much known for his boisterous social media presence as he is for his tennis. His 650,000 X followers and 4.2 million Instagram devotees dwarf Costeen Hatzi's numbers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback