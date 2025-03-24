Maverick tennis player Nick Kyrgios has applauded Frances Tiafoe after the American beat Alejandro Davidovich at the Miami Open. Both Kyrgios and Tiafoe are in Florida trying to kick-start their faltering seasons. Kyrgios' tournament ended on Friday when he was soundly beaten by Karen Khachanov in straight sets.

Tiafoe's win over Davidovich was hard-fought, but he emerged a winner by the short route, 7-5, 7-6(5). The win avenged a second-round loss to Davidovich at the Mexican Open. Tiafoe's 2025 has been beset by second-round exits: he went out to Fabian Marozsan in Melbourne, Yoshihito Nishioka in Dallas, and Yosuke Watanuki in Indian Wells.

After progressing in Miami, Tiafoe shared his delight on his Instagram page with a photo dump that also featured him shaking hands with Yannick Noah's son, NBA star Joakim. Tiafoe declared:

"WHERE THE F---- THE FUNCTION"

Kyrgios, a prolific poster on social media, was quick to respond:

"My bro!"

Tiafoe and Kyrgios are good friends. Despite the years together on the tour, the pair has only played each other once, in Washington in 2022, when Kyrgios ran out a narrow winner, 6-7(5), 7-6(12), 6-2.

Frances Tiafoe is yet to fulfill the early promise he showed as an 18-year-old

TENNIS: MAR 22 Miami Open - Source: Getty

The ATP's World No. 17 Frances Tiafoe made it to his first Major semifinal in the 2022 US Open, and repeated the feat two years later, losing an all-American match to Taylor Fritz. 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1. He's won three ATP titles but has stalled somewhat since last October when he was embroiled in controversy at the Shanghai Masters.

Tiafoe showed huge potential as a junior, and a lot was expected of him when he turned professional. In 2018, he became the youngest American to win an ATP tournament since Andy Roddick. Since then, he has failed to live up to those expectations, with the 2024 loss to Taylor Fritz his foremost achievement in a Major.

Tiafoe is searching for a return to form and felt he'd found it at Indian Wells. After his win over Bosnian qualifier Damir Dzumhur, he felt much more confident about his game, as reported by tennis.com:

"I started swinging the ball amazing and all of a sudden started hitting huge, threw a lot of points together really fast. ‘I just really want to get it done in straights. And I’m happy I did. I’m happy it was ugly, to be honest with you, I need tough, gruelling wins. This gives me a ton of confidence.”

Unfortunately, that confidence was misplaced, as Frances Tiafoe went out in straight sets to Watanuki in the next round. He faces Arthur Fils in the Round of 32 in Miami and will be hoping to get back to his best before the European swing.

