Nick Kyrgios drops 2-word reaction to highlight reel of his battle against Roger Federer at Miami Open 2017

Nick Kyrgios gave a two-word reaction to his old footage of playing Roger Federer at the 2017 Miami Open. The duo was involved in one of the best three-set matches in men's tennis.

Ad

Coming into the match in 2017, Federer was still to win against Kyrgios. The Miami encounter was their third meeting on Tour. The Australian had won their first match in Madrid in 2015. They were supposed to play at Indian Wells the same year, but Kyrgios withdrew from the match.

Both players were in great form, as Federer had ended his Grand Slam drought by winning the Australian Open and also won the title at Indian Wells. Meanwhile, Kyrgios had reached a couple of semifinals in Marseille and Acapulco before coming to Miami.

Ad

Trending

In Miami, Kyrgios drew the first blood in the first set, breaking the Swiss legend's serve and taking a 5-3 lead. However, Federer broke back taking the set to a tiebreak. After squandering three set-point opportunities (Kyrgios himself had two), Federer won the first set on the fourth chance, winning 11-9 in the tiebreaker.

The second set did not have any breaks of service and the match entered into a second tiebreaker. Kyrgios showed great composure, saving two match points and winning the second set, taking the match to a deciding set. The third set went on a similar note and went to a tiebreak with neither player getting a look at any break points.

Ad

Kyrgios had a 5-4 lead in the tiebreaker with two of his serves to come. However, being the champion he is, Federer reeled off the next three points to win the match 7-6(9), 6-7(9), 7-6(5).

After winning his first-round match against Mackenzie McDonald at the 2025 Miami Open, Kyrgios shared glimpses of that 2017 encounter on social media, with a two-word message.

"Ridiculous tennis," posted Kyrgios.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Federer never lost to Kyrgios in his career again, finishing with a 6-1 head-to-head record against the Australian.

Nick Kyrgios won his first match of the 2025 season at the Miami Open

With his 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Mackenzie McDonald in the first round of the 2025 Miami Open, Nick Kyrgios got his first win of the season. The Australian had played at the Brisbane International, the Australian Open, and the BNP Paribas Open but had made first-round exits in all of them.

Ad

The Miami first-round win was the first for Kyrgios on the Tour since 2022. The Australian had been suffering from a wrist injury for the last two years, having played only one match in 2023, and none in 2024.

Kyrgios will now take on 15th-seeded Karen Khachanov in the next round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins