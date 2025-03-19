Nick Kyrgios drops 3-word reaction to Tommy Paul's Miami Open training session photodump

Nick Kyrgios reacted to Tommy Paul's latest photo dump of his training session at the Miami Open. Both the athletes were recently seen competing at Indian Wells.

Paul was last seen on the court competing in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open on March 12. He squared off against Daniil Medvedev, and the latter dominated the round, reaching the fourth round of the tournament, 6-4, 6-0. He is presently training for the Miami Open, which is slated to commence on March 21, 2025.

The American recently shared a bunch of pictures on his Instagram handle, showcasing glimpses of his training session for his upcoming tournament. He donned a white t-shirt and black shorts in the pictures, and making his feelings known about competing at the Miami Open, he added a caption that read:

"Good to be home."

This post caught the eye of the Australian player, Nick Kyrgios, who dropped a three-word reaction in the comment section, writing:

"Yeah, scary post."

Kyrgios' comment on Instagram

The Aussie will also be competing in the Miami Open, starting his campaign on March 19, 2025, against Mackenzie McDonald. He also competed at the Indian Wells; however, he faced an early loss, as he withdrew in the very first round against Botic van de Zandschulp, 7-6(9), 3-0.

Nick Kyrgios made his feelings known about ending his 2025 Indian Wells tournament

In an interview with the BNP Paribas Open, Nick Kyrgios opened up about his early retirement at the 2025 Indian Wells tournament, citing his wrist injury. He said that he is looking forward to doing the right thing and showcased perplexity about competing at the Miami Open. He said:

“I'll just keep looking forward and try and do the right thing. Obviously the time frame of Miami is not ideal, but I was scheduled to play that, so I will see how my wrist responds,” Nick Kyrgios said.

Along with this, he spoke about his passion for tennis, stating that he always wanted to compete in these top-level tournaments:

"This is all I've done since I was seven years old, is play tennis. Yeah, these are the tournaments I wanted to play growing up. I watched these events. So yeah, I want to go out there and I want to compete. When I had the surgery 18 months ago, if I really didn't want to play, I didn't have to rehab, I didn't have to try and get back on the court."

He further added,

“I'm extremely grateful for those (opportunities), but this is where it's all started. None of this would be possible without tennis. None of what I can do for my family, myself, my team, the travel, none of it was possible if I didn't have the results I had in tennis, who I was in tennis.”

Nick Kyrgios has won seven ATP singles titles in his career, and the highest singles ranking earned by him is No. 13 on October 24, 2016.

