Nick Kyrgios expressed his pride at maintaining his spot in the Top-25 of the ATP singles rankings despite having last played on tour back in October 2022. Kyrgios, who was the world No. 20 when he played at the Japan Open in early October, has dropped only four places in the rankings since then.

The Australian star, who competed in the doubles event of the ATP Finals in November, was set to begin his 2023 season at the United Cup in January before playing in the Australian Open. However, he suffered a severe knee injury, which later required surgery, and he has thus not played all season.

Reacting to a social media post stressing his rankings spot and the fact that he could have been higher in the ATP rankings had the points from Wimbledon 2022 been counted, Kyrgios expressed pride.

"Pound for pound," Nick Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.

Nick Kyrgios reacts to his place in the rankings (via Instagram).

Kyrgios played in only four tournaments until June last season. His 2022 season began at the Australian Open, where he lost in the second round. He then reached the quarterfinals at Indian Wells and the Round of 16 in Miami. The Australian played in only one tournament during the clay-court season, reaching the semifinals of the Houston Open.

He then had a superb grass-court season and backed it up with a strong American hard-court swing. He will thus hope to make it back to the tour in time for the start of the grass swing as he will defend most of his 2022 points in the second half of the ongoing season.

"Taking it day by day" - Nick Kyrgios shares update on recovery

Nick Kyrgios ahead of the 2023 Australian Open.

Nick Kyrgios, who underwent knee surgery in mid-January, has still not fully recovered from the injury. He recently shared an update on his recovery, saying that he is taking things one day at a time and trying to get to full fitness before returning to the tour. Kyrgios revealed the same during a Q&A session with fans on social media.

"Currently taking it day by day with my knee and building up load... Trying to get back to where I was," Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.

Kyrgios reached his maiden Grand Slam singles final at Wimbledon last year, where he fell short of the title with a four-set defeat at the hands of current world No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

Poll : 0 votes