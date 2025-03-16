Nick Kyrgios extends bold invitation to ‘light up’ Miami Open after Indian Wells injury setback

Nick Kyrgios extended an open invitation to play doubles with him at the Miami Open. The Aussie's participation in Miami was in contention after his mid-match retirement at Indian Wells but he returned to training soon after and his latest announcement clears all doubts.

Kyrgios announced on X that was looking for a doubles partner in Miami to "light up" the event.

"Miami dubs anyone? Let’s light the sh*t up 🥒🥶" he wrote.

Kyrgios' post comes just days after he pulled out mid-match against Botic van de Zandschulp in the Indian Wells first round. The Aussie's wrist issues have kept him out for almost two years and it has continued to trouble him during his comeback run in 2025.

At the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Kyrgios was spotted clutching his injured wrist during training ahead of his first-round match. There were doubts if he would compete but he went ahead with his commitment and played against the Dutchman.

After losing the first set via tiebreaker and going down 0-3 in the second, the 29-year-old could not continue playing. He was visibly emotional as he had to retire mid-match.

Nick Kyrgios requested Novak Djokovic to join him for doubles ahead of Miami Open

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic at the 2025 Brisbane International - Source: Getty

Soon after his injury concerns at Indian Wells, Nick Kyrgios returned to training. Days later, he shared an Instagram Story and requested Novak Djokovic to return as a team for doubles. Sharing a video from their partnership in Brisbane, he wrote:

"Can we do this again @Djokernole"

Kyrgios made his return to pro tennis via a doubles encounter partnering Djokovic in Brisbane. The Aussie and Serbian pair Alexander Erler and Andreas Mies in a tense first-round battle 6-4, 6-7(4), 10-8. However, the first seed pair of Nikola Mektić and Michael Venus stopped Kyrgios-Djokovic 6-2, 3-6, 10-8.

In singles, both Kyrgios and Djokovic are in bad form. The 24-time Grand Slam champion was impressive in Melbourne but had to retire mid-match due to an injury in the semifinal.

Since then, the Serb has been ousted in his tournament openers in Doha and Indian Wells. In Doha, he was defeated by Matteo Berrettini while Botic van de Zandschulp got the better of him in Indian Wells.

Kyrgios, meanwhile, has yet to win a singles match since his comeback. He lost in the first round of the Brisbane International, the Australian Open and the BNP Paribas Open.

