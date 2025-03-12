Nick Kyrgios makes a request to Novak Djokovic as he looks back on their doubles stint

Nick Kyrgios recently requested 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic to team up with him again to play doubles. The two had paired up at the start of the season when they competed at the Brisbane International, right before the Australian Open.

Kyrgios and Djokovic’s friendship has blossomed over the last couple of years, and they made a winning debut when they beat Alexander Erler and Andreas Mies 6-4, 6-7(4), 10-8 in the first round of the Brisbane International.

The wildcard entrants put up a spectacle on the court, including an audacious tweener from Kyrgios, and became instant crowd favourites. Their second match was against top seed duo of Nikola Mektic and Michael Venus, with the Aussie-Serbian duo fighting back to be within sniffing distance of the semifinals, but losing 2-6, 6-3, 8-10.

Looking back at the fond memories, Kyrgios shared a video of their doubles match on Instagram on Tuesday and captioned it:

“Can we do this again @Djokernole”

Screengrab of Nick Kyrgios' Instagram story. Source: Instagram @k1ngkyrg1os

That was Kyrgios’ first tournament on the circuit in 18 months as he made a comeback after undergoing wrist surgery. The same injury flared up last week at the Indian Wells Masters and forced him to retire mid-way into his contest against Botic van de Zandschulp.

Nick Kyrgios endures tough return from lengthy injury-layoff

Nick Kyrgios receives medical attention for his wrist injury at the BNP Paribas Open. Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios' comeback to the tennis circuit has been a painful one. The Australian spent 18 months off the court after struggling with knee and wrist injuries but has been battling injuries even on his comeback.

He was in immense pain during his match against Botic van de Zandschulp at the Indian Wells Masters, and it got to a point where he had no choice but to throw the towel and was reduced to tears.

This was his first tournament since the Australian Open. Kyrgios was sidelined for all of February due to an abdominal injury, which only made matters worse. Kyrgios has, thus, endured a poor run of results, as he has lost five of the six matches he has played in 2025. The only match he has won this year was when he teamed up with Djokovic at the Brisbane International.

While there has been chatter of an injury-forced retirement from the sport, Kyrgios continues to train and hopes to find his mojo again.

