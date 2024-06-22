  • home icon
  • "Nick Kyrgios fanboying Andrew Tate, now this, good lord": Stefanos Tsitsipas' controversial view on gender roles in society enrages tennis journalist

By Shivom Krishnan
Modified Jun 22, 2024 05:17 GMT
2024 French Open - Day 10
Stefanos Tsitsipas' controversial view on gender roles leaves journalist furious (image source: GETTY)

Stefanos Tsitsipas' views on gender roles in society have left tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg furious. Rothenberg has shown concern for women after the many abuse accusations, Nick Kyrgios idolizing Andrew Tate, and other situations.

Tsitsipas, who is currently competing at the 2024 grass swing, faced a disappointing end to his campaign at the Halle Open. Seeded sixth, he had to dig deep in the first round to oust Hneri Squire 7-6(7), 7-6(2) but was defeated 6-4, 6-4 by Jan Lennard-Struff in the next round.

The Greek recently posted a video on his Instagram story where gender roles in society are shown. It shows that while a man is supposed to protect and provide, women are supposed to create, while a man provides the house, a woman turns it into a home, and so on.

Tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg was left infuriated after watching this video and took to X (formerly Twitter) asking the ATP to estimate the views of their players about women. He mentioned that the recent abuse accusations against players, Nick Kyrgios idolizing Andrew Tate, who is considered a misogynist, and now Tsitsipas' story was to be taken seriously.

"Between the many abuse accusations against players, Kyrgios fanboying Andrew Tate, and now whatever the heck this is, the ATP is long overdue a cultural reckoning about women, good lord."

"Dude, u write some crazy stuff on Twitter but this one takes the cake" - When Rennae Stubbs vehemently opposed Stefanos Tsitsipas' views

In December 2022, Stefanos Tsitsipas responded to entrepreneur Iman Gadzhi's tweet from March where the entrepreneur had stated his views against 'Modern feminism'.

"Modern feminism teaches women to hate men. Women to hate women that are proud to be women. And makes men ashamed to be men. It’s a real shame to see something that was initially pure turn so cancerous," Gadzhi said.

The Greek said that he felt everyone should be equal irrespective of their background, but modern feminism disparaged men and questioned how this was fair.

"In my opinion everyone is and should be equal to everyone. No matter your background, gender, religion, ethnicity or race. Modern feminism has swerved from gender equality into a cult of outrage that seeks to disparage men. How is that fair?"

Former Australian professional player Renna Stubbs countered Tsitsipas to question him if he even knew what women went through in their daily lives. She asked him if he even understood how unequally women were still being treated.

"Ah excuse me!? How would you know what women go through on a daily basis!? Would u like to have a conversation with a Iranian woman right now!? Dude, u write some crazy stuff on Twitter but this one takes the cake!! Do u understand how unequal women STILL have it in this world?"

Not only Stubbs, but Stefanos Tsitsipas also got into an argument with sports reporter Catharine Whittaker.

