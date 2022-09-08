Nick Kyrgios fined $14,000 for racquet abuse after US Open 2022 QF loss, brings his total penalty in New York this year to $32,500

The Mercurial Nick Kyrgios finds himself in a spot of bother once again as the Aussie was fined $14,000 for smashing and breaking two of his racquets immediately after losing to Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open. Smashing racquets usually attract a warning and a fine for unsportsmanlike conduct, which is what was imposed on the Australian.

His latest infarction means that the 27-year-old has been fined a total of $32,500 over the fortnight at Flushing Meadows on five occasions put together - twice during his doubles matches alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis and thrice while playing singles. His $14,000 fine is the largest the tournament has seen so far this year.

The 23rd seed was fined previously for spitting on the court and for audible obscenity during the match as he berated his box during his fourth-round encounter against World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev.

Nick Kyrgios has earned $445,000 and $28,200 in his singles and doubles runs to the last eight and third round respectively, and his fines will be deducted from the prize money he has earned in the tournament.

"I honestly feel like s**t, I feel like I've let so many people down; It's just devastating" - Nick Kyrgios after QF loss at US Open

After his quarterfinal loss to Karen Khachanov at the US Open, Nick Kyrgios elaborated on his emotions by saying he felt "like s**t" and stated the importance of Grand Slam events as being the only tournaments that matter to him personally.

"Yeah. I mean, yeah, they do. I honestly feel like shit. I feel like I've let so many people down. I just don't know. I feel like I'm playing Tokyo and stuff. But, like, I feel like these four tournaments are the only ones that ever are going to matter. It's just like you got to start it all again. I have to wait till Australian Open," Nick Kyrgios said.

"It's just devastating. Like, it's heartbreaking. Not just for me, but for everyone that I know that wants me to win," he added.

He doubled down on his comments about the importance of Grand Slams, adding that he thought no other event "really matters" and that they're a "waste of time" because most people remember players based on their achievements in Majors

"Honestly I don't even really care about any other tournament. Like, I feel like at the Grand Slams, now having success at a Grand Slam, it's just like no other tournament really matters," the World No. 25 said.

"I think pretty much every other tournament during the year is a waste of time really. You should just run up and show up at a Grand Slam. That's what you're remembered by," he said.

