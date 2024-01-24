“Nick Kyrgios has been finished ever since Novak Djokovic hired him to be part of his PR team” – Fans react to Australian rubbishing retirement claims

Tennis fans on the internet have once again targeted Nick Kyrgios for his support of Novak Djokovic.

Kyrgios has not played a competitive match since June 2023 due to injury woes. He recently opted out of the Australian Open 2024 and took up the role of a commentator with Eurosport. He also covered the ATP Finals as an announcer with Tennis Channel in November 2023.

His long-stretched absence has put a question mark on his career as a tennis professional and has given birth to speculations, sometimes at his behest, about his retirement. Most recently, he took out an article in the Sydney Morning Herald tabloid and admitted to being close to drawing curtains on his career.

However, the Australian took to Instagram a few hours later and wrote:

"Attention. I am not retiring. Please don't spread this garbage. I'm coming back and will be lighting up courts soon!"

Tennis buffs on Reddit took a dig at Kyrgios over his relatively new friendship with Novak Djokovic. One fan joked:

"Maybe he meant he’ll be joining the lighting crew for a tournament? That would be cool! He can be the one to flip the switch for Djokovic night session on center court," the fan wrote.

Another fan claimed that Kyrgios has faded in the recent past.

"Kyrgios has been finished ever since Djokovic hired him to be part of his PR team," the fan wrote.

A fan opined that it is the 28-year-old who spreads lies about himself.

"He's like, "What kind of vile insensitive person would dare spread misinformation about me". But it's really just himself," the fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from Reddit:

A few excerpts from Nick Kyrgios' article in the tabloid

In his article for the Sydney Morning Herald, Nick Kyrgios asserted that he looks forward to his life beyond tennis. He said:

"The reality is, there is a part of me that knows my time in the sport may be over. And I’m OK with that. It’s a conversation that needed to be had. I’m at a crossroads in my career and have reached a point where life after tennis is a prospect that excites me," he wrote.

He further suggested that he would be capable of sustaining his life as a commentator.

"I could travel the world making really good money commentating on the sport, doing things like I am now with my talk show interviewing guys like Gordon Ramsay and Mike Tyson," Nick Kyrgios added.

