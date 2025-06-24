Nick Kyrgios fires back after troll takes a dig at his 'peak' form with Alexander Bublik comparison

Nick Kyrgios fired back at a troll who compared his 'peak' with Alexander Bublik after the Kazakh's recent Halle triumph. The Aussie called the take an 'interesting' one while backing Bublik.

Kyrgios was a player with great potential early on in his career, notching up wins against Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic. He reached the Wimbledon final in 2022 but finished runner-up to the Serb. There was almost a certainty among fans that he would achieve Grand Slam success.

However, Kyrgios' injury issues led him to take a long hiatus from the sport. This year, the Aussie has turned 30 and, after making a comeback to on-court action, has gone 1-4 in singles.

Meanwhile, Bublik won his fifth career title and second title in Halle a few days ago. A troll on X compared the two players and wrote:

"Peak Bublik is what everyone told us peak 'kyrgios' was going to be. I'm certain he's gonna upset a top 8 seed in R3 of Wimbledon unless he draws Sincaraz."

Kyrgios noted the comment and responded calmly, calling it an "interesting take" and showing support for the 28-year-old Kazakh.

"This is an interesting take. But again, of course we can’t just appreciate 2 guys going about it the way they want to. Bublik is fun to watch and I’m grateful for all the entertainment 🙏🏽 what a result. Keep going bublik ❤️" Nick Kyrgios wrote.

Bublik's title run in Halle was one of the most brutal of the season. He defeated five top-40 stars, including the in-form World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, to get his grass court season off to a successful start.

Nick Kyrgios withdrew from Wimbledon 2025 due to a 'small setback'

Nick Kyrgios at the Championships - Wimbledon 2023 - Source: Getty

After playing just one match in over two years, Nick Kyrgios made a comeback at the start of the 2025 season. The Aussie, however, had to wait for four games before earning his first win in a singles encounter.

He notched up a 1-4 record when he was ousted from the Miami Open in March, but has not competed since then. The 30-year-old was scheduled to play on clay but missed due to injury, and recently revealed his grass court season will face the same trouble.

"Just wanted to give everyone a quick update – I’ve hit a small setback in my recovery and unfortunately won’t make it back for grass season this year... I know how much you’ve all been looking forward to seeing me out there, and I’m genuinely sorry to disappoint," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Kyrgios last played at Wimbledon in 2022 when he reached the final. He holds a 20-8 record at the Grasscourt Slam.

