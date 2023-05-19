Nick Kyrgios has been a part of many sensational and memorable tennis matches over the years. His rivalry with Swiss legend Roger Federer has kept fans on the edge of their seats. Their encounter at the 2017 Miami Open was one of those matches.

Kyrgios, then 21-year-old, squared off against Roger Federer in the semi-final of the Miami Open. The epic contest was ultimately sealed by Federer with a 7-6(9), 6-7(9), 7-6(5) triumph after 3 hours and 11 minutes. The match was eventually crowned the 2017 ATP Match of the Year.

The Australian recently looked back at that fixture in an Instagram Story, sharing a Reel about the '5 points from the legendary Federer Kyrgios battle.' Kyrgios called the encounter "epic."

"Bruh so epic," Kyrgios wrote

After his defeat, Kyrgios, ranked 26th in the world, recognized his fighting spirit in the post-match interview. He also reflected on the "rollercoaster" nature of the match and thought that he had put on a "good performance."

“I showed a lot of fight. Obviously, I'm an emotional guy. I had some ups and downs, a bit of a roller coaster, but ultimately I think I put in a good performance,” Kyrgios said.

Roger Federer went on win the 2017 Miami Open, beating Rafael Nadal in straight sets in the final and clinching his third 'Sunshine Double.' 2017 was a special year for Federer as he claimed to World No. 2 ranking.

He also ended the year with the most titles on the ATP tour after also claiming the Halle Open, the Wimbledon Championships, the Shanghai Open, and the Basel Open.

Nick Kyrgios and Roger Federer's rivalry over the year

Nick Kyrgios and Roger Federer at the Laver Cup

Nick Kyrgios and Roger Federer have met each other seven times on the ATP tour over the years. The Aussie No. 2 famously won his first match against the 20-time Grand Slam champion, bettering him 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (12) in the second round of the 2015 Madrid Open.

That was Kyrgios' only win against Federer. Since then, the now-retired 41-year-old won six matches against the 28-year-old. These wins include semifinal triumphs at the 2017 Miami Open and the 2018 Stuttgart Open, as well as quarterfinal conquest at the 2017 Indian Wells Open.

Federer's last victory against Kyrgios came at the 2019 Laver Cup in Geneva, Switzerland, where he won the round-robin match 6-7 (5), 7-5, 10-7.

