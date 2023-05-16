Nick Kyrgios furious after being falsely accused of unkind display towards security guard at Australian Fashion Week

Nick Kyrgios has not taken kindly to a false journalistic narrative created about him during his attendance at the Australian Fashion Week.

On Monday, May 15, Kyrgios, who is currently on the sidelines, was accompanied by his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi in attending the first day of the ongoing Australian Fashion Week in Sydney.

The Aussie tennis player was, however, accused of being surly and arrogant as he and Hatzi made their way to the Michael Lo Sordo fashion show.

A news piece published by the Daily Mail stated that Nick Kyrgios insisted that a security guard escort them into the show after allegedly being flocked by fans for pictures. Kyrgios was also reportedly left disappointed when the security guard guided the pair to the back of a line and they were made to stand in a queue to gain entry to the show.

The Wimbledon runner-up was baffled by the inaccurate reporting about the incident and blasted the news website for creating a false narrative.

“This is horrible journalism,” Nick Kyrgios said in an Instagram story. “Anything for clicks these days.”

He then explained the actual series of events. Kyrgios revealed that he had a great conversation with the security guard, who was his fan and had a disability. The 28-year-old said that he was grateful that the person offered to assist him.

“The security guard had a disability and was a fan! We had a great conversation and I told him how grateful I was that he wanted to help,” the Aussie said. “Shoutout to the security guard, keep being strong! You know who you are.”

The former World No. 13 also clarified that he himself insisted on no ‘VIP’ treatment and never complained about anything.

“I lined up with everyone else and requested no ‘VIP’ treatment. Also, didn’t complain at all. How did you get this picture then?” the tennis player remarked.

Nick Kyrgios expected to make a comeback in Denmark exhibition event

Nick Kyrgios hasn’t played a competitive match in 2023, owing to a knee procedure. His previous singles appearance was at the ATP 500 in Tokyo, in October 2022.

The Aussie is, however, expected to grace the tennis courts as early as May 24. Kyrgios is scheduled to battle it out against Danish sensation Holger Rune in the Energi Danmark Champions Battle at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen.

Kyrgios is also set to participate in the Ultimate Tennis Showdown in Los Angeles in July and the Laver Cup in September, but the dates of his return to competitive action remain undisclosed.

