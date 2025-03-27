Nick Kyrgios gets emotional missing his grandmother after nostalgic trip to childhood

Nick Kyrgios recently went down memory lane as he came across some of his old photos. The Aussie, who peaked at 13th in the ATP rankings in 2016, has always been supported by his close family despite his on-court struggles.

Since turning pro in 2013, Kyrgios has gained an ill reputation for being a mercurial talent. Although the 29-year-old has walked the talk in the past, supplemented by the fact that he has reached a Major final, he remains one of the biggest "what ifs" of tennis history.

That said, while Nick Kyrgios was admittedly troubled since his teen years, he has always found a safe haven in his family since his early years. Earlier on Wednesday (March 26), the former World No. 13 took to his Instagram handle to post some of his childhood pictures, one of which was with whom appeared to be his late paternal grandmother.

Kyrgios also showed his followers a photo of him playing with a toy controller. The captions of both pictures made it clear that the Aussie was reminiscent of the good old times.

"Miss you," Nick Kyrgios wrote in the caption of the first picture on his Instagram stories.

"Young kygs," he wrote in the caption of the second picture.

Via Nick Kyrgios' Instagram stories from Wednesday

Last May, Nick Kyrgios remembered his paternal grandmother, whom he used to call "Yiayia" in his native Greek language. The 29-year-old took to his Instagram handle to post one photo of him and his elder brother with their grandmother, and a few photos of his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi. In the caption, he expressed elation at finding Hatzi, believing that his Yiayia would've approved of their relationship.

"Last year on this day my grandma was taken from me," Nick Kyrgios wrote on his Instagram handle. "She was an incredible person and had a habit of making everyone feel included and made sure NO ONE ever went hungry, I try to be as generous as her with my care towards others. As one door closes another opens….

"Today is also the birthday of my beautiful partner @costeenhatzi - who somehow, against all odds has made it all make sense to me. I’m sure Yiayia would be proud of who I have become but also who I have decided to go through this life with," he added.

Taking a look at Nick Kyrgios' support circle

Nick Kyrgios in action at the Miami Open (Image Source: Getty )

Nick Kyrgios' inner circle comprises of his long-time girlfriend and influencer Costeen Hatzi, his mother Norlaila, his father Giorgos, and his elder brother Christos. Hatzi, in particular, has been instrumental in the 29-year-old's success over the last few years.

The two started dating in late 2021, following which the latter recorded his career's best result at 2022 Wimbledon - where he finished runner-up to seven-time champion Novak Djokovic. While the mercurial Aussie has always been tight with his parents, he had reportedly fell out with his brother Christos a few years ago before eventually making up in 2023.

Kyrgios, meanwhile, has been out of sorts with regards to his physical conditioning lately due to wrist and knee injuries in the last two years. The former Wimbledon runner-up has just won one of his four singles tour-level matches in 2025 thus far and will be hopeful for a reveral of fortunes later this season.

