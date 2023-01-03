Nick Kyrgios gets thanks from Jason Kubler for pulling out of United Cup

Australian tennis player Jason Kubler thanked his compatriot Nick Kyrgios for pulling out of the inaugural edition of the United Cup and giving him the opportunity to compete for Team Australia.

Kyrgios withdrew from the event a day ahead of Team Australia's first match against Team Great Britain, citing injury concerns. The 27-year-old's unavailability gave Kubler a chance to take his place, which he grabbed with both hands.

Kubler, 29, defeated Daniel Evans in straight sets 6-3, 7-6(3) to give his team a critical point. The World No. 107 continued his winning start to the year as defeated Spain's Albert Ramos Vinolas 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in his second match at the event.

In his post-match press conference, Kubler he was greatful to Nick Kyrgios for giving him a chance to compete at the event. He said:

"I actually messaged him after my match against Evo. I messaged him, Thank you so much for the opportunity. Basically, I hope your body gets better, and we can have a hit before the Australian Open."

Kubler added he thinks Kyrgios would have done exceptionally had he played at the event. He said:

"That's the way I see it. He could have played, and he could have done unbelievably well, like I know we all think he can. Fortunately, he gave me the opportunity to play, and I have sort of taken it with both hands and run with it."

He also admitted that he would have loved to see Kyrgios play against Norrie and Nadal had he not withdrawn from the event.

"Me personally, as much as I would have loved to see that Rafa/Kyrgios match or the Kyrgios/Norrie match, but yeah, just one of those things where, yeah, luckily he handed me the opportunity and I'm just going for it," he added.

"Feeling good physically is important” - Nick Kyrgios defends his United Cup withdrawal

Nick Kyrgios reacts in their men's singles match against Grigor Dimitrov

Nick Kyrgios defended his decision not to compete at the United Cup and stressed that maintaining top physical condition for the Australian Open was important for him. In an interview with The Age, he also said that people outside of the sport won't understand his decision.

“Anyone outside of that wouldn’t have a great understanding. Going deep or not, winning a match at a grand slam level is not an easy task. People underestimate the pressure and the nerves of being a part of one of the biggest tournaments of the year."

He added:

“Throw in an injury and knowing you didn’t give yourself the best chance only adds to the mountain of pressure you face. So feeling good physically is important.”

