Nick Kyrgios and girlfriend Costeen Hatzi celebrate first anniversary

Nick Kyrgios celebrated the first anniversary of his relationship with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi.

In a post on social media, he credited Hatzi for making everything better in his life and mentioned that he was thankful for her presence in his life.

"T H A N K F U L. A year since we met and everything became better," wrote Kyrgios.

Hatzi also took to her social media profile to celebrate the occasion and revealed that the past year had been the 'best year of her life.'

"One year with my human 🫶🏽 The best year of my life. I love you," said Hatzi.

In his interview with the New York Post, Nick Kyrgios mentioned that he was happy to be in a healthy relationship and that they have fun whenever they are together.

“I think being just at peace with your life definitely helps,” Kyrgios said, adding, “I think everything around me right now is amazing. You know, I’m fortunate enough to be in a really healthy relationship that’s loving, she supports me, and we just have fun.”

Nick Kyrgios express excitement at clash against Novak Djokovic in Dubai

Novak Djokovic and runner-up Nick Kyrgios pose for a photo with their trophies at the Wimbledon 2022

Nick Kyrgios will face off against Novak Djokovic in the upcoming World Tennis League in Dubai. The event will begin on December 19 and end on December 24.

The Aussie revealed that he was excited about the match and took to his Instagram stories to state the same.

"The rematch," Kyrgios wrote, adding two heart emoticons.

Djokovic defeated Kyrgios in the 2022 Wimbledon Final in four entertaining sets 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) to claim his seventh title at SW-19.

Despite the tournament taking place at the end of a long season, the 21-time Grand Slam champion, in a recent interview, revealed that he was feeling fresh and ready to compete as he had to skip several tournaments in the year due to his decision to not get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"The upside of not playing many tournaments is that you're going to be fresher than when you're playing a lot more, which is logical. At the same time, it was a very unusual year for me in terms of my season. I missed some big tournaments, two out of four slams," Djokovic said.

"To be able to play as well I am playing in the last few months is something I'm very thankful for and I worked hard for because I had more time to train, to practice. I did spend quite a bit of time with my coach and with my team on the court, off the court, trying to perfect my game," he added.

