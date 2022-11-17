Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi congratulates Aussie following first ATP Finals win

Eighth seeds Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis defeated fifth seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek in their second round-robin match at the ATP Finals to keep their hopes of reaching the semifinals alive. The Aussie pair came from a set down to win 3-6, 6-4, 10-6 in Turin.

Kyrgios's girlfriend Costeen Hatzi was cheering for the 27-year-old and his doubles partner Kokkinakis. She later took to social media to congratulate the pair on their victory.

"Winners baby," wrote Hatzi.

Nick Kyrgios's girlfriend Costeen Hatzi on Instagram Stories

In an interview earlier this year, Kyrgios stated that he was lucky to have her in his life.

"Honestly I'm so lucky. She has managed to navigate through a lot of BS and continues to love me for me. But I have her back and only want to provide and share my time remaining with her," the 2022 Wimbledon finalist expressed.

“We definitely don’t practice doubles at all" - Nick Kyrgios on his partnership with Thanasi Kokkinakis

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis at the 2022 ATP Finals

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have had a successful 2022 season, winning the Australian Open doubles title in January and reaching the Atlanta final during the US Open swing.

Kyrgios recently revealed that he and Kokkinakis do not practice doubles extensively and that both players do their own things leading up to their matches.

“We definitely don’t practice doubles at all. We don’t do any doubles drills or anything like that. Maybe it can be an advantage, maybe a disadvantage at times because we only do our own thing," he stated, according to news.com.au.

He mentioned that the pair bring their singles prowess to their doubles play and lift each other during the matches.

“I think we bring our singles strengths onto the doubles court. If we try and be doubles players instead of playing our (natural) game, it’s not going to come out too good for us. We’ll just play aggressively, serve big, and see what happens. I think we are going to continue to play singles on the doubles court and we balance out each other well. When the other one is down, we lift each other up. We both are captains at times whenever we need it,” he added.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : Who will win the 2022 ATP finals? Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas 1724 votes