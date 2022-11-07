Nick Kyrgios reveals he is ready to embrace fatherhood and opens up about his relationship with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi

Nick Kyrgios has suggested that he is ready to become a father and cannot wait to have kids, but there is still some time before he can experience fatherhood. The Australian tennis star also opened up about his relationship with his girlfriend and fiancee Costeen Hatzi, calling himself 'lucky' to be with her.

Kyrgios, who is currently holidaying and enjoying some time off after recently ending his 2022 tennis season, took to social media to speak about certain major aspects of his life and career. In response to a question from a fan who asked Kyrgios on Instagram when he wants to become a father, the Australian said that he cannot wait to have kids but does not see it happening for another year and a half.

"I would like them asap. But Coz (Costeen Hatzi) would like to wait a year and a half," Nick Kyrgios said on his Instagram story.

Nick Kyrgios via Instagram Stories.

Kyrgios further spoke about the mutual admiration he shares with Hatzi. He said that he is lucky to have her in his life and highlighted that she had to deal with a lot of 'bulls***t' in connection to him. The Aussie player went on to say that he always has Hatzi's back.

"Honestly I'm so lucky. She has managed to navigate through a lot of BS and continues to love me for me. But I have her back and only want to provide and share my time remaining with her," the 2022 Wimbledon finalist expressed.

"They absolutely love Coz" - Nick Kyrgios on his family's equation with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi

Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi at Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022.

Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, who is an influencer and model in Australia, is a regular feature during his matches on tour, often extending her support from his player's box. Kyrgios shed more light on his relationship with Hatzi, stating that his family also loves Hatzi, particularly his father George and his mother Norlaila. The 27-year-old said that he has never seen his father get along with anyone as well as he does with Hatzi.

"They absolutely love Coz. Haha I've never heard my dad ever have such good chats with anyone and my mum and her always negotiate in monopoly," Kyrgios expressed.

Kyrgios via Instagram stroies.

Kyrgios ended his 2022 season at the Japan Open early last month after he was forced to withdraw ahead of his quarterfinal match due to an injury. The Aussie has confirmed that he will not play any more tournaments before the start of the 2023 season. His next tour-level appearance could be in the newly-launched United Cup, representing Team Australia.

