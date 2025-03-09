Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi drops 2-word reaction to Tommy Paul's partner Paige Lorenze's Indian Wells photodump

Nick Kyrgios’ girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, dropped a two-word reaction to Paige Lorenze's photodump from the ongoing BNP Paris Open in Indian Wells. Lorenze is in Indian Wells to support her partner Tommy Paul, who is seeded 10th at the tournament.

The American began his Indian Wells Masters campaign on a winning note as he got past his compatriot Tristan Boyer 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the third round. He next faces Great Britain's Cameron Norrie for a spot in the round of 16.

Paul has been dating Lorenze since 2022, and the duo recently shared a romantic meal at Canter’s Deli in Los Angeles. Lorenze is a popular fashion influencer and entrepreneur and regularly travels with Paul on the Tour.

Known for her taste in fashion, Lorenze recently shared pictures of her time at Indian Wells and her outfit for Paul's first match. The photodump showcased all the details of her outfit, which included a Chanel top, red and white Nike sneakers, and a pair of sunglasses.

Her post drew a two-word comment from Hatzi, who is also a fashion influencer. She commented:

"Big slay"

Screengrab of Costeen Hatzi's reply on Paige Lorenze's post. Source: Instagram @paigelorenze

Hatzi has been in a relationship with Kyrgios since 2021. Their love story traces back to a chance encounter on Instagram and they have been together ever since. Hatzi, who holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychological Science, frequently accompanies Kyrgios on the Tour and cheers for him from the sidelines.

Injury forces Nick Kyrgios to withdraw from Indian Wells Masters

Nick Kyrgios was forced to retire from the BNP Paribas Open due to a recurring wrist injury. Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios was playing just his third match of the year when he took on the Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp in the first round of the Indian Wells Masters last week. However, Kyrgios' time on the court was cut short as a flare-up of his pre-existing wrist injury forced him to retire from the match. He lost the first set in a tight tie-breaker at 6-7 (7) and was down 0-3 in the second set before calling it a day.

Kyrgios was reduced to tears as his struggle with frequent injuries continues. The Australian was out of action for nearly two years and made a comeback at the Australian Open. However, his run at his home Grand Slam was cut short by injury as well as he suffered an abdominal tear, which came as yet another setback.

Nick Kyrgios has played six matches in 2025 and has lost five. He lost two singles matches and then retired in his third match of the year at Indian Wells, while he also retired mid-way his doubles match at the Australian Open. His only win of the year so far came when he teamed up with Novak Djokovic at the Brisbane International. The duo suffered a second round elimination at that event.

While Nick Kyrgios' constant struggles with injuries put his future in the sport at risk, the mercurial tennis star has time and again found the strength to return to the court.

