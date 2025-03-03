Tommy Paul enjoys dinner date with girlfriend Paige Lorenze ahead of Indian Wells

American tennis star Tommy Paul had a romantic evening with his girlfriend Paige Lorenze as they enjoyed a dinner date ahead of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. Paul, ranked ninth in the world, is among the top stars to watch out for in the season’s first ATP 1000 tournament.

Paul had made a superb start to the year as he got off on the right foot by reaching the semifinals of the Adelaide International. He followed it up with some incredible tennis as he stormed into the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, where he was undone by eventual runner-up Alexander Zverev. These two brilliant performances saw him soar up the rankings ladder as he reached a career-high ranking of World No. 9.

The 27-year-old then played at the Dallas Open and scoured out a solid win over the big-serving Reilly Opelka to reach the semifinals, where he went down to eventual champion Denis Shapovalov.

Tommy Paul missed the Delray Beach Open due to a minor shoulder injury and was last in action at the Acapulco Open in Mexico. He won his first-round clash against Gabriel Diallo comfortably but then pulled out of the second round due to a bout of food poisoning.

Having recovered since, Paul enjoyed a romantic dinner date with his girlfriend Paige Lorenze, a popular fashion influencer and entrepreneur. She posted a series of pictures on her Instagram stories of their date at Canter’s Deli in Los Angeles.

Lorenze regularly travels the world with Paul and is always cheering him on from the sidelines. Known for her incredible sense of fashion and stunning outfits, she has been dating Paul since 2022 and owns a clothing brand called Dairy Boy.

When Tommy Paul “partied too hard” in his early days on the ATP Tour

Tommy Paul is the current World No. 11. Source: Getty

American tennis player Tommy Paul had chosen to skip college and decided to turn pro after high school, which came with a set of challenges. The transition from school to professional tennis wasn’t easy and Paul had spoken about how he “lacked structure” in his early days on the Tour.

In a recent episode of the Nothing Major podcast, Paul recalled how he extensively partied during his initial phase on the ATP circuit. When asked if he would have still gone pro if he had attended college, he said:

“Probably not, but I think if I were to do it again, I would've gone to school. I partied just as hard my first two years as a pro as I would've if I went to school. So I don't think there was too much of a difference there. I would've just had to do schoolwork. That's the only difference, I think.”

Tommy Paul turned around his career thereon as he hired his own team and adopted a more serious approach to the sport. He now has four career titles to his name and is the second-best ranked American male tennis player after Taylor Fritz.

