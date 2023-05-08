Nick Kyrgios is a huge NBA fan and is often seen at games with his girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi. However, the couple had a hilarious encounter with a random photographer at a recent LA Lakers game.

According to Hatzi's Instagram story, a lady sitting next to them insisted on taking pictures of the Aussies, but the resulting photos were "the worst pictures [Hatzi] has ever seen." Despite not sharing the actual images, the couple laughed it off and shared a cute photo of themselves at the game.

“Us laughing so hard bc the lady sitting next to us at the Lakers game insisted on taking a couple photo of us, and they were the worst photos I have ever seen in my whole life,” Hatzi wrote on her IG story.

Costeen Hatzi's IG story

Nick Kyrgios traumatized by robbery incident involving his mother

Nick Kyrgios traumatized by robbery incident

Nick Kyrgios’ mother, Norlaila, was held at gunpoint by a thief in Canberra. The man took the car keys from Kyrgios’ mother and asked her to explain the car's functioning, then later drove away with it.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist successfully tracked his Tesla’s location through the phone, and the culprit was caught. However, the incident left the World no. 26 shaken. He revealed the few days after the robbery were difficult for him.

“Last couple days has been rough… haven’t slept much and battling a little. Appreciative of all the support,” the 28-year-old wrote on his Instagram story on May 4.

Kyrgios has not played a single match in 2023 due to a knee injury, but he is scheduled to play an exhibition match in Copenhagen, Denmark, on May 24 against World No. 7 Holger Rune at the Energi Danmark Champions Battle event at the Royal Arena.

"Can't wait," Nick Kyrgios wrote on Instagram, referring to the clash against Rune.

This will be his first match after undergoing a minor knee procedure, but he has not given a date for his return to the tour yet.

Despite confirming his participation in the exhibition on May 24, Kyrgios has given no date for his return to tour yet. However, he has confirmed his participation in the 2023 Laver Cup, which will be held between September 22-24.

