It recently came to light that Nick Kyrgios’ mother Norlaila was held at gunpoint by a thief.

The shocking incident took place on Monday, May 1, in Canberra. The culprit, a 32-year-old male, targeted the Australian tennis player’s luxury Tesla. As per court documents, he demanded the car keys and also asked Norlaila to explain the functioning of the luxury vehicle. After Kyrgios’ mother denied knowing about the car’s operations, the man drove away with the Tesla.

Kyrgios, who was close by, was alerted about the incident after his mother called for help.

Eventually the police were able to track down the thief, thanks to Kyrgios. The Wimbledon runner-up used Tesla’s technology to maneuver his car and establish its location through his phone. The thief was captured on school premises and the vehicle was recovered.

Kyrgios opened up about the traumatizing incident on Thursday, May 4. He confessed that the past few days have been difficult for him. The Aussie stated that he was shaken and was unable to sleep. Nonetheless, he thanked all his fans for extending their support after the robbery came to light.

“Last couple days has been rough… haven’t slept much and battling a little. Appreciative of all the support,” the 28-year-old wrote on his Instagram story.

Where will Nick Kyrgios be playing next?

The Aussie took part in an exhibition event ahead of the 2023 Australian Open but pulled out of the main event

Nick Kyrgios is currently in Australia and hasn’t contested a single competitive match this year. The Washington Open champion faced a few injury issues at the start of the season, after which he underwent a knee procedure.

He has been recuperating since and has skipped numerous significant events such as the Australian Open and four Masters 1000 tournaments - in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte-Carlo, and Madrid. Kyrgios will continue his absence at the upcoming Masters 1000 in Rome (May 8-21) as well.

The 28-year-old is yet to announce a return date. However, Nick Kyrgios is expected to kick off his return right after the Italian Open. He is scheduled to partake in an exhibition match in Copenhagen, Denmark on May 24. The Australian will face World No.7 and home favorite Holger Rune at the Energi Danmark Champions Battle event at the Royal Arena.

"Can't wait," Nick Kyrgios wrote on Instagram, referring to the clash against Rune.

Despite no confirmation of his tour-level comeback, Kyrgios will also be seen representing Team World between September 22-24 at the 2023 Laver Cup in Vancouver.

