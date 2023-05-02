According to the Australian Broadcasting Corp, Nick Kyrgios' mother, Norlaila, was held at gunpoint in Canberra on May 1 by a 32-year-old man who subsequently stole the tennis player's luxury Tesla.

Court documents reveal that the culprit demanded the car keys and even asked Norlaila to teach him how to operate the vehicle, but she was unable to assist him. After he drove away, she immediately called for help and Nick Kyrgios, who was in the vicinity, contacted the police.

With the assistance of the car's technology, Kyrgios was able to track the location of the stolen vehicle, control its speed through an app, and assist the police in locating the alleged thief, who had entered a school premises.

The man resisted arrest, which resulted in him suffering multiple injuries, and he was subsequently taken to a hospital. The Australian Capital Territory Magistrates Court denied him bail and pressed five charges against him, including aggravated robbery, driving a stolen vehicle, furious driving, and failing to stop for police.

Nick Kyrgios joins Team World for Laver Cup 2023

Nick Kyrgios will make his fifth appearance for Team World at the 2023 Laver Cup when the sixth edition of the tournament begins at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. Team Europe, captained by 11-time Grand Slam champion Bjorn Borg, leads 4-1 so far.

The tournament, which was first played in 2017, saw Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray come together for the first time in 2022 after the Swiss legend announced his retirement.

Kyrgios joins Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, and Felix Auger-Aliassime in Team World, led by seven-time Grand Slam champion John McEnroe. While they still have two spots to fill, Team Europe has three. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, and Holger Rune are the only players in Borg's team so far.

A few days ago, the 2022 Wimbledon runner-up took to social media to break the news.

"Kid from Canberra REPRESENTING THE WORLD. Can’t wait to join the team and assisting in ANY way possible. LET'S GO….. this journey has been crazy," Nick Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.

Kyrgios hasn't played a tour-level match since the Japan Open last October, where he picked up a knee injury. While he seemed to have recovered earlier this year, the issue aggravated, requiring surgery.

