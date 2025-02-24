Nick Kyrgios and girlfriend Costeen Hatzi share adorable airplane selfie ahead of Indian Wells

Nick Kyrgios shared an airplane selfie with his long-term partner Costeen Hatzi ahead of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells in California. The two were on their way to Los Angeles from Australia ahead of the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Ad

Kyrgios has a decent track record at the Indian Wells Open, reaching the quarterfinals twice, first in 2017 and later in 2022. Despite being ranked outside the top 1000, the Australian will find a place in the main draw owing to his protected ranking.

Nick Kyrgios made a comeback to the Tour this year after a lengthy injury-forced hiatus and his return has been tough. He has played just two competitive matches in 2025. The Aussie lost to Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round of the Brisbane International before making an early exit at the Australian Open after a straight-sets loss to Jake Fearnley.

Ad

Trending

In the run-up to what will be his third tournament of the season, Kyrgios shared a lovely selfie on Instagram with his partner Costeen as they flew from Canberra to Los Angeles. The mercurial tennis star was dressed in a green Celtics sweatshirt, while Costeen donned a white jumper and a cap in the picture that was captioned:

“Canberra>Melb Melb>LA”

Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi's Instagram Story - Source: Instagram (@costeenhatzi)

Nick Kyrgios entered 2025 after recovering from wrist surgery but then suffered an abdominal tear at the Australian Open, which made matters worse. He recently opened up about the injury and confirmed that he would be playing at Indian Wells.

Ad

Costeen shares a glimpse of her luxury lifestyle with Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios with his partner Costeen Hatzi. Source: Getty

Costeen Hatzi recently shared a glimpse into the luxury lifestyle she shares with Australian tennis star Kyrgios. She posted a video on Instagram of them driving around in a Lamborghini Urus. Interestingly, Kyrgios and Hatzi met in 2021 when the latter used to work in a car dealership.

Ad

Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi's Instagram Story (@costeenhatzi)

Kyrgios and Cotzee have been in a relationship for over three years now. Coetzee is regularly seen supporting Kyrgios from the stands during his matches and was by his side all through the Australian Open.

Kyrgios, whose career has been plagued with injuries over the last two years, will hope to make an impact and find his mojo again when he resumes playing at Indian Wells.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback