Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi shares glimpses of the couple doing pottery during date night

Nick Kyrgios and his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi enjoyed a date night earlier today, with the latter giving fans online a glimpse of their evening. Rumors linking Hatzi to Kyrgios began late in 2021, but it was only in January 2022 that they went public with their relationship.

She is a 23-year-old Sydney-based interior designer and influencer, with roughly 181,000 followers on Instagram. Often seen traveling with the Australian star and supporting him during his matches, the pair often grab headlines across various media outlets.

With Kyrgios currently off the tour due to an ongoing wrist injury, Hatzi shared images of the pair doing some pottery on date night. Captioned "date night" in a two-part Instagram story, Hatzi and Kyrgios could be seen engrossed in activity with 'Lover' by Taylor Swift playing in the background.

Costeen Hatzi enjoys date night with boyfriend Nick Kyrgios

Costeen Hatzi captures Nick Kyrgios engrossed doing pottery during their date night

Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi have often sparked engagement rumors

Nick Kyrgios celebrates with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi at the 2022 Citi Open in Washington, DC - Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi have teased fans with engagement rumors via their social media on several occasions in the past.

Kyrgios started it off in April 2021 per the New York Post, when he posted a picture on Instagram on his birthday beside her with the ring emoji. When questioned by reporters, he told The Daily Telegraph:

"She is definitely the one, I am in love with her and she is an amazing person and an amazing support for me," he said.

The couple fueled engagement rumors again in January 2023, when Kyrgios commented "Our wedding soon" on one of Hatzi's photos on Instagram.

Kyrgios was later quoted stating that he wants to start a family with Hatzi during an Instagram Q&A.

"I want a beautiful relationship with this one. A big family. A successful tennis career that is able to look after my family, and give my kids opportunity and freedom. Lastly, to inspire millions of kids to believe," he said.

Hatzi while on the Australian talk show The Morning Show on April 20, 2023, cleared the air stating that if the engagement were to happen, it would happen organically.

"I mean, if it happens, it happens, if it doesn't, it doesn't," Hatzi said. "I'm just going with the flow and we're happy and healthy and, yeah, that's all that matters."