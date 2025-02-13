Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi turns up the style in chic brown outfit & Chanel shoes

Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi turned up the glamour in a brown-and-beige collared t-shirt and black mini skirt, paired with leather loafers from Chanel and a statement clutch. Hatzi has been the face of several brands and a constant in the spectators' box during tennis matches.

Nick Kyrgios, the Australian tennis player who achieved a career-high ranking of World No. 13, met Costeen Hatzi through a business affair when the latter was selling a mirror on social media that he showed interest in. Soon after, the couple began dating and the following year in 2022, they shifted to a new apartment in Sydney.

Since then, Hatzi frequented Kyrgios' tennis tournaments even though she was not initially hooked to the game. Besides cheering on her boyfriend, Hatzi balances a successful career as a social media influencer, often endorsing brands and featuring in ad campaigns.

In her recent Instagram post, she sported a brown-and-beige collared t-shirt with a black skirt, accessorizing the outfit with a pair of sunglasses, a statement clutch, and brown leather loafers from Chanel.

"Current uniform 🐻 @miumiu"

Hatzi once expressed that she has a penchant for working in the fashion industry, not only to wear different brands but also to be self-dependent.

"Working in the beauty and fashion industry, it's something that I have a real passion for. And it's great to be independent," she said. (Honey.nine)

Hatzi partnered with brands like YSL Beauty, lululemon Ralph Lauren, and others.

Costeen Hatzi: "Nick Kyrgios is the star and I just feel like I'm a normal girl"

Kyrgios and Hatzi at the 2022 Australian Open: Day 13 - (Source: Getty)

Nick Kyrigios, who won the men's doubles at the 2022 Australian Open, has the 2022 Wimbledon runner-up trophy in his repertoire. He also made strong finishes at the 2015 Australian Open and 2022 US Open. The Aussie gained fame as one of the three players to have beaten Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal.

His girlfriend also echoes the sentiments of the tennis fans who see Nick Kyrgios as a 'star'. Though the 24-year-old amassed a massive following, she thanked her social family for keeping her grounded despite private jets and luxury treatments.

"It's a nice bond and I think it's really important to always have that connection, because I still feel like I'm just a normal girl. Nick is the star and I just feel like I'm a normal girl," Hatzi said.

She further highlighted Nick Kyrgios' wish for his partner to be independent and build her own name.

"I think it's important to him that his partner has her own goals and ambitions, and is independent and wants to succeed in life. I think that's also attractive for a woman to have her own work and ambition," Hatzi told 9honey.

Nick Kyrgios was sidelined for most of 2023 and 2024 due to injuries but made his return at the Brisbane International.

