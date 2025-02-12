Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze draws 1-word reaction from Nick Kyrgios's girlfriend Costeen as she dazzles in stylish blue & white outfit

Nick Kyrgios's girlfriend Costeen Hatzi reacted to the latest Instagram post by Paige Lorenze, girlfriend of American tennis player Tommy Paul, who participated in the New York Fashion Week held from February 6 to 11. She appeared in the Runway Show for Tory Burch, showcasing the 2025 Fall/Winter collection.

Lorenze shared a stunning slideshow of herself in the outfit from the Baccarat Hotel venue before the Runway Show. The bold yet minimalistic blue and white outfit stood out for its innovative design.

The Instagram post quickly gained traction, clocking over 18,000 likes within 10 hours and attracting posts from several notable figures. Hatzi, a good friend of Lorenze, expressed her admiration by dropping a one-word comment on the post.

“Perfection”

Costeen Hatzi's comment on Paige Lorenze's post - Source: Instagram/@paigelorenze

The comment not only highlighted admiration for Lorenze’s style but also underscored the camaraderie shared between the partners of tennis stars. This was not the first time the two interacted online.

Paige Lorenze continues to impress at the New York Fashion Week

Paige Lorenze at the New York Fashion Week 2025 - Source: Getty

Paige Lorenze was featured in Michael Kors' Fall/Winter 2025 collection on the last day of New York Fashion Week. She exuded elegance and sophistication in a luxurious fur coat layered over an intricate lace dress, completing her look with classic black heels and a sleek handbag.

Paige Lorenze in the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2025 | Runway Show - Front Row - Source: Getty

Before her notable appearance at the 2025 New York Fashion Week, Lorenze had already established herself as a prominent model and influencer. She has previously collaborated with brands like Miu Miu and Prada, often seen promoting them at high-profile tennis events like the Australian Open. The 27-year-old has even launched her lifestyle brand, Dairy Boy which offers products like denim wear and accessories.

The couple started dating in 2022. Since then, Lorenze has often been spotted supporting Tommy Paul at his matches worldwide. They are highly active on social media platforms, sharing intimate and supportive moments of their relationship.

Paul is at his career-best ranking, World No.9. The American will be seen in action in the ATP 500 event held at Acapulco, Mexico among players like Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, and others. The tournament starts on February 24. Just after Acapulco, two Masters are lined up, Indian Wells and Miami Open.

