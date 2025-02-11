Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze turns heads in stylish outfit as she makes appearance at New York Fashion Week

Tommy Paul’s girlfriend Paige Lorenze attended the New York Fashion Week, where she was featured in the fall/winter collection by American fashion designer Tory Burch. The social media influencer and entrepreneur drew attention with her blue and white chic outfit, perfectly aligned with the aesthetics of the event.

The highly-anticipated show was part of New York Fashion Week, attracting some of the biggest names in the fashion industry. Lorenze, known for her trendy yet understated style, fit right in among the fashion elite. Her outfit for the evening featured a tailored blue and white sweatshirt with high-waisted wide-leg trousers, following the same colour pattern. She accessorized with white heels and a handbag, while she chose to go for a no-jewelry look so that the attention was not shifted from the outfit.

Paige Lorenze at the New York Fashion Week donning Tory Burch collection - Source: Instagram/@paigelorenze

Paige Lorenze shared glimpses of her evening with her followers on Instagram, posting photos and videos from the front row of the runway. Her posts showcased not only the stunning designs presented by Tory Burch but also her excitement on being part of such a prestigious event.

The Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2025 collection itself was a celebration of timeless sophistication, featuring rich textures, bold patterns, and a palette of earthy tones with pops of vibrant color. The designs paid homage to classic American fashion while incorporating modern twists, making it one of the standout collections of the season.

Tommy Paul’s recent performances and where he will play next

Tommy Paul at the ATP 500 Dallas Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Tommy Paul has had a great start to the 2025 season. Currently, he is at World No. 9, a career-best ranking that he achieved after his quarterfinal appearance at the Australian Open.

Paul carried his momentum into the Dallas Open. He was the defending champion at the event but fell to the eventual winner, Denis Shapovalov in the semifinal. However, he faced a setback when he withdrew from the Delray Beach Open due to a shoulder injury, a move aimed at ensuring his fitness for the upcoming tournaments.

The American is scheduled to play at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel in Acapulco, which begins on February 24, a key stop on the ATP calendar, before heading to the prestigious Indian Wells and Miami Open tournaments. He was the finalist in 2023 at Acapulco, where he lost against Alex de Minaur in three sets. The 27-year-old will look to maintain his position in the top-10 rankings by getting good results at the event.

