Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze turns up the glamor in chic Burberry outfit, attends Knicks game with her father Mark

Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze recently attended the New York Knicks' NBA clash against the Boston Celtics. Lorenze donned a chic Burberry outfit for the occasion and also took her usually low-key father Mark along with her.

On Sunday, February 9, Paige Lorenze took to Instagram to share a few photos from her latest NBA outing. In the photos, Lorenze could be seen wearing a reversible check nylon puffer jacket designed and produced by apparel brand Burberry. She paired it with a denim skirt from the same brand. In one of the photos, the lifestyle influencer was all smiles with her father Mark.

Lorenze captioned the post:

"Knicks game with @burberry for NYFW with the best plus one🤍🏀"

Lorenze began dating Tommy Paul in 2022, with their relationship initially starting via exchanges on Instagram during Paul's US Open campaign that year. Since then, Paul and Lorenze have become virtually inseparable and have each tasted success in their respective professional fields.

Paul recently broke into the ATP top 10 for the first time, while Paige Lorenze has established herself as a prominent lifestyle influencer and content creator. The latter also founded 'Dairy Boy' in 2021. The brand specializes in clothing, accessories and a select variety of home goods.

Lorenze also travels with Paul to some of the tournaments he participates in. Last year, the influencer prominently posed for the cameras alongside her boyfriend as he won the title at the 2024 Queen's Club Championships.

Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze joined him in on-court celebrations after he won Queen's Club Championships 2024

Tommy Paul (left) and Paige Lorenze (right) at the 2024 Queen's Club Championships (Source: Getty)

Tommy Paul secured a 6-1, 7-6(8) win over Lorenzo Musetti in the final of the 2024 Queen's Club Championships. The victory marked Paul's third ATP Tour-level title and the first ATP 500 title triumph of his career.

Following the trophy presentation ceremony, Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze joined him on the court as they celebrated the American's success together. However, Lorenze's on-court appearance did not go down well with some sections of tennis fans.

Tommy Paul clinched his fourth ATP Tour-level title later in 2024 at the Stockholm Open. The 27-year-old American made a bright start to the 2025 season, reaching the semifinals of the Adelaide International and the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

Most recently, Paul was in action at the Dallas Open, where he was the defending champion. However, his title defense came to an end in the semifinals with a loss to eventual champion Denis Shapovalov.

