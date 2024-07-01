Nick Kyrgios and his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi recently built their 'perfect' tennis player. Kyrgios heaped praise on his colleagues like Serena Williams, Jannik Sinner, Gael Monfils, and others while building his 'perfect player'.

Kyrgios and Hatzi did this as part of a new social media trend where users build their perfect players through attributes like serve, forehand, backhand, touch, speed, and mentality.

Kyrgios, along with Hatzi, put himself for 'serve'. The Aussie does have one of the fastest serves on the tour and has served 4529 aces till now. He then put Serena Williams for 'mentality', and said "She is a champion."

Kyrgios then put the World No. 1 Jannik Sinner for forehand. Sinner's forehand has garnered praise from fans and critics alike, while Kyrgios called the Italian a "great ball striker."

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist selected Gael Monfils' speed for his 'perfect' player compilation. The Frenchman has wowed tennis fans with his incredible court coverage and out-of-the-world shots. Kyrgios complimented him by saying that he was "one of the greatest athletes to ever do it."

The Aussie selected Ons Jabeur's 'touch' and called her "a magician" while selecting Aryna Sabalenka's 'backhand'. He was pleased with his selection and said on Instagram:

"That was a good one."

Source- Costeen Hatzi's Instagram handle

Kyrgios also reshared the video on his Instagram story:

" 😂😂😂😂"

Source- Nick Kyrgios' Instagram handle

Nick Kyrgios: "Let this be a reminder that I’m not giving up"

Nick Kyrgios at the 2020 ATP Cup (Image via Getty)

Nick Kyrgios recently looked back on his struggle with injuries as he charts his comeback to the sport after a long hiatus. The Aussie remained resolute in his comeback, stating that he had not given up and was instead taking it one day at a time.

The former World No. 13 found a silver lining during his injury ordeal as he wrote that his time away from the sport had brought forth many opportunities he would have missed if he were playing tennis regularly.

"When I look at this photo, it reminds me of the struggle that I’ve been going through lately, 2 surgeries over the past year and a half after being so close to a Grand slam. Let this be a reminder that I’m not giving up, I’m taking this process day by day and it’s allowed me to take full advantage of other amazing things in my life, opportunities I would never of known if I hadn’t gotten injured," Nick Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.

