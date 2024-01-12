Nick Kyrgios recently suggested that players who are about to face Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open 2024 should book their return tickets in advance at reasonable prices.

Kyrgios will sit the Happy Slam out for the second consecutive year due to injury struggles. In 2023, he didn't compete at any Grand Slam tournament due to injuries and recently announced his withdrawal from the first Major of 2024. He will, however, commentate for Eurosport on their coverage of the Melbourne event.

On the other hand, Djokovic has received the top seed in the Australian Open draw for men's singles. He will start his hunt for an 11th Norman Brooks Challenge Cup trophy against qualifier Dino Prizmic.

Nick Kyrgios recently went through the men's singles draw for a video on the Australian Open's X page. He shared a hilarious piece of advice for anyone in contention to lock horns with the Serb during the Melbourne Major.

"You just book your flight home on the best price," he said suggesting no one has got a real chance against the 24-time Grand Slam champion (at 1:43).

Djokovic holds the unique record of winning the Australian Open 10 times, the most by any player across all categories. Serena Williams tops the women's singles chart with seven titles.

In the women's doubles, Martina Navratilova stands out with eight trophies, while the Bryan brothers, Mike and Bob, are the leaders of the men's doubles tally with six. Barbora Krejcikova, Jim Pugh, Leander Paes, and Daniel Nestor share the honor of winning the most mixed doubles titles (3) at the Happy Slam.

Women's and men's singles draws at Australian Open 2024, ft. Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek will lead the men's and women's singles draws, respectively, as top seeds at the Australian Open 2024. The men's defending champion and Swiatek are currently the World No. 1s on their respective circuits.

The Serb is followed by two-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz (2), 2021 US Open winner Daniil Medvedev (3), Jannik Sinner (4) and Andrey Rublev (5). Alexander Zverev (6), 2023 Australian Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas (7), Holger Rune (8), Hubert Hurkacz (9), and Alex de Minaur (10) round out the top 10 seeds.

On the other hand, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is placed second behind Swiatek in the seeding. Last year's finalist Elena Rybakina (3), reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff (4), Jessica Pegula (5) and Ons Jabeur (6) are right behind the duo.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova (7), Maria Sakkari (8), Barbora Krejcikova (9), and Beatriz Haddad Maia (10) complete the top 10 seeds.

