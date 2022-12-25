Nick Kyrgios hints early retirement may be on the horizon, says he wants to enjoy family time

Controversial Australian tennis pro Nick Kyrgios recently hinted at an early retirement, claiming he wanted to spend more time with his family.

The Australian, who competed in the World Tennis League in Dubai last week alongside players like Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem, and Alexander Zverev, joked during the tournament that he would retire if he won a Grand Slam title in 2023.

He reiterated that in an interview with AAP, saying he doesn't see himself playing past the age of 30, adding that he wants to have a family by then and enjoy all of his hard work.

"I wanted to have a family by then and enjoy family time and enjoy all the hard work I've put in. So if I have another couple years like this, I think then I would say goodbye. But that's still two-and-a-half years away, so let's see," he said.

When asked how he envisions his life at 37, Nick Kyrgios stated that he pictured himself having a large family with four or five children and enjoying simple things like smoking a big spliff in the Bahamas and fishing.

"A big family, four, five kids, smoking a big spliff in the Bahamas, fishing maybe. I won't be working, though. I'm working enough now - in 10 years I won't be," he added.

"Meeting her was probably my favorite moment, probably the best thing that's happened to me" - Nick Kyrgios on his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi

In the same interview, Nick Kyrgios spoke about his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi and claimed that she is the best thing that has ever happened to him. He also expressed his gratitude to her for motivating and pushing him through what was his breakthrough year.

"Meeting Costeen was probably my favorite moment, probably the best thing that's happened to me - and the year I've had as a highly motivated and highly pushed player, has been because of her. That's been my favourite experience," Kyrgios said.

"None of this could have been done without her. It's been a very successful year, not only on the tennis court but just in general. I'm feeling really, really good about everything and just enjoying life," he added.

The 27-year-old further highlighted his relationship, claiming that his girlfriend believes in him both on and off the court.

"I just feel happier off the court, really just trying to be happy off the court - and that shows up on the court too. She's just the best thing ever and just makes me feel amazing, believes in my tennis and believes in me off the court too. We have such a good relationship," he explained.

