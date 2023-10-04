Nick Kyrgios hits 4.2 million milestone on social media, vows to return to action soon

Nick Kyrgios has expressed his gratitude towards his fans for their unwavering support as he recently achieved a remarkable milestone of amassing 4.2 million followers on social media. The Australian also stated that he would soon be back in action.

Kyrgios has been absent from the tennis circuit since the beginning of the year due to his left knee arthroscopic surgery. Unfortunately, his comeback at the Stuttgart Open was far from successful as he lost his opening match. Since then, the 28-year-old has not returned to court, missing out on the Halle Open, Wimbledon Championships, and the US Open.

However, Nick Kyrgios has something to cheer about off the field. Recently, he took to social media to express his gratitude to his fans for helping him reach 4.2 million followers.

"4.2 milly ❤️ 🙏🏽 👑 appreciate the love & support I'll be back soon," Kyrgios captioned his Instagram story.

Kyrgios' Instagram story

"Nick Kyrgios looks like he cares too much, he really wants to win" - Darren Cahill

Nick Kyrgios at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Tennis coach Darren Cahill is of the opinion that Nick Kyrgios possesses an overwhelming desire to succeed and exhibits an extraordinary passion for victory.

During a conversation with Jimmy Connors and his son Brett, Andre Agassi's former coach Cahill expressed his thoughts on Kyrgios' intense desire to win.

Cahill emphasized that Kyrgios possesses a profound passion for the game. The trait is evident through his explosive reactions directed at his coaching box during matches as he fervently seeks their support and, ultimately, victory.

"You feel like he doesn’t care. In fact he looks like he cares too much because he ends up blowing up with his box – his coaching box throughout the course of a match because he really wants to win and he receives that support from his coaching box," Cahill said in a recent episode of 'Advantage Connors' podcast.

The tennis coach also highlighted the importance of Nick Kyrgios' comeback to the sport, emphasizing that his presence is absolutely crucial. Although tennis is undeniably bigger than any single player, Darren Cahill firmly believes that the former World No. 13 brings immense value to every tournament he competes in.

"We need him back. It's you know the game is bigger than any one player of course but certainly he’s a loss to the sport at the moment and if he’s playing well and physically feeling good he brings a lot to every tournament he plays. So I’m just wishing him the best. I hope he gets healthy and we hope to see him back really soon," Cahill added.