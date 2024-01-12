Nick Kyrgios expressed his admiration for Novak Djokovic in a recent conversation with stand-up comedian Trevor Noah. Kyrgios explained why he believes Djokovic is the best athlete in the world, not just in tennis, but in any sport.

Kyrgios once shared a frosty relationship with Djokovic as the two often took digs at each other. Things got significantly better when Kyrgios showed support for the Serb at the time of his deportation from Australia two years ago.

In the latest episode of Noah’s podcast "What now? with Trevor Noah," Kyrgios showed a different side of himself, one that respects and admires the World No. 1’s achievements and abilities.

The 28-year-old Aussie said that tennis is one of the most difficult and unpredictable sports in the world as it requires constant adaptation and flexibility. He lauded Djokovic’s ability to cope with these variables and still come out on top.

"I think Novak [Djokovic] is the best athlete in the world because his ability to adapt is like no other," Kyrgios said (at 25:13). "Every other athlete in the world knows when they're going to start, they know when they're going to finish. They know how many games are going to be played."

"Whereas Novak, he’s going to go to Asia, different time zone, different food, different diet, and then he goes to Europe and then different food again, different time zone, doesn’t know when he’s going to play and then America and then Australia. How does this guy adapt to every single scenario, put in front of him and still come out the best? It’s incredible," Kyrgios added.

Kyrgios also pointed out that tennis matches can vary in length and intensity, from an hour to five hours, and that players have to be ready for every scenario.

"Tennis is nuts. So that’s why I think, it's Novak for me. People don’t really know that about tennis though," Kyrgios said (at 26:09). "And the schedule, you don’t know when you’re going to start playing. There’s no direct time when you’re going to start."

"More than half the time, you don’t even know when you’re going to start. You don’t know when to eat, you don’t know when you’re going to finish. It’s hard to plan or it’s insane," Kyrgios added.

Novak Djokovic is gearing up for his first-round match against a qualifier at the upcoming 2024 Australian Open. On the other hand, Kyrgios withdrew from the Grand Slam for the second year in a row due to wrist issues. However, he will take up commentary duties in the upcoming tournament.

A look into Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios' head-to-head record

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios at the 2023 Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios has a 2-1 advantage in his head-to-head matches against Novak Djokovic, a notable achievement as he is among the few players who hold a winning record against the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

Their rivalry began in the 2017 Mexican Open quarterfinals, with Kyrgios securing a 7-6(9), 7-5 victory. The Australian made it 2-0 at the 2017 Indian Wells Masters, winning 6-4, 7-6(3).

However, the Serb turned the tables in the 2022 Wimbledon Championships final, defeating Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) and claiming his seventh Wimbledon title.

