Nick Kyrgios injury update: Aussie reveals plans for easing into comeback before 2024 end of season

Nick Kyrgios recently gave his fans an update regarding his return to the ATP Tour this year. The Aussie has been on the sidelines since June 2023 due to a right wrist injury.

Kyrgios enjoyed his career-best season in 2022, making it to the Wimbledon final and the US Open quarterfinals. Shortly afterward he suffered a knee injury, for which he underwent arthroscopic surgery the following year. He would miss the first five months of the 2023 tour season before making his comeback at the Stuttgart Open in June.

Nick Kyrgios' first outing in more than six months began with a stroke of bad luck, as he tore a ligament in his right wrist during a first-round loss to China's Wu Yibing. He subsequently withdrew from Wimbledon at the last moment and hasn't played on the ATP Tour since then.

Trending

Earlier in March this year, tennis' wild child announced that he had resumed on-court training after a successful rehabilitation process. The 29-year-old has also taken on commentary duties at the Majors and will provide his services at Wimbledon this fortnight.

Kyrgios recently spoke to Patrick Mouratoglou's Ultimate Tennis Showdown team, who are in London to shoot content. The 2022 Wimbledon runner-up disclosed to them that he will be making his on-court tour-level return in doubles action next month and that he was also eyeing a singles comeback.

"I’m back in London doing a lot of commentary, which is exciting. But I’m also doing training during these two weeks," Nick Kyrgios told UTS. "I’ll be playing doubles in the next month. It will be exciting. I’ll probably start there and hopefully, if everything is OK, I’ll move to singles and then I’ll see how long I’ll hang around for."

Nick Kyrgios: "I want to get back out there... give my fans two more years"

Nick Kyrgios walks Wimbledon grounds with John McEnroe

Nick Kyrgios insisted that while he wants to compete at a high level, his primary goal during his pro-tour comeback will be to let loose and have fun.

"My goal will be to get there, to compete, and have fun doing it. It’s been so long since I’ve played a match," Nick Kyrgios said. "I just want to go out there and remember the feelings that I used to feel. And just compete. At the end of the day, I love playing tennis. I’ve missed beating people, I miss winning."

The 29-year-old also revealed that at the moment he intends to play tennis for one or two more years.

"And I was winning so much in 2022 before I had to stop. I barely lost," he added. "I want to get back out there and have that feeling and I feel that I want to give my fans one more year, or two more years, of the Nick Kyrgios experience."

Needless to say, Kyrgios has enjoyed a great top-flight career as a tennis pro even if he retires at the age of 31. The Aussie won seven singles titles, went past the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament four times (2022 Wimbledon, 2022 US Open 2014 Wimbledon, 2015 Australian Open), and reached a career-high ranking of World No. 13 in October 2016.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

"What a way to end Pride Month" - Daria Kasatkina's title triumph delights fans