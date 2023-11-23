Nick Kyrgios jokes about Novak Djokovic being proof that aliens exist

Nick Kyrgios recently joked about Novak Djokovic being the proof that aliens exist.

Kyrgios was forced to stay away from on-court action in the recent past due to multiple injuries, playing only one match on tour in the entire 2023 season. To begin with, he pulled out of the Australian Open in January with discomfort in his knee.

The Australian made a comeback midway through the year at the Stuttgart Open in June. He played against Yibing Wu in the opening round and faced a straight-set defeat. He was in contention to participate at the Wimbledon Championships but he revealed a fresh injury to the wrist had surfaced. He later took his name back from the US Open draw as well.

Djokovic, on the other hand, added seven more titles to his trophy cabinet this year. He won the Adelaide International 1 tournament and the Australian Open in January. He then lifted silverware at the French Open for the third time in his career.

Furthermore, the Serb clinched the Cincinnati Masters title with a victory over Carlos Alcaraz in the final and downed Daniil Medvedev in the US Open summit clash. He capped off his season with a record seventh Paris Masters and Year-end championships triumph.

The 36-year-old also secured the Year-end World No. 1 finish for the eighth time. He is currently in his 400th week as the top-ranked ATP player.

All of the 24-time Grand Slam champion's achievements at the age of 36 have prompted Kyrgios to think that he's not a regular human being. Kyrgios recently held a Q&A session on Instagram and fielded questions from his followers.

One of his followers asked:

"Do aliens exist?"

The 28-year-old simply posted Djokovic's picture in response.

Nick Kyrgios' Instagram story.

"I don’t think Novak Djokovic gets the credit he deserves enough" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios recently claimed that Novak Djokovic's achievements are underappreciated by the tennis world. He made the statement during an episode of the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast.

"I think he [Djokovic] is the best ever. Like [24] Grand Slams and I think he’s got a couple more in him as well, it’s crazy. I don’t think he gets the credit he deserves enough. He’s almost been on tour for like 20 years as well, like the longevity," he told legendary boxer Tyson.

Interestingly, Kyrgios holds a lead against the Serb in their head-to-head tally. The duo have played three times thus far with the Australian winning two times. The Serb's sole success against the 28-year-old came in the final 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

