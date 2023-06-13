"Nick Kyrgios looked like he wanted to be anywhere but a tennis court"- Tennis fans disappointed as Aussie loses comeback match in Stuttgart

Nick Kyrgios made his return to the tour at the ATP Stuttgart Open, but his joy was short-lived as he lost in the opening round of the grass tournament. The Australian last played a singles match in October, when he reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 Japan Open. Scheduled to lock horns with American Taylor Fritz, Kyrgios withdrew from the tournament just minutes before his clash against Fritz.

Subsequently, he also withdrew from the doubles event. He partnered up with Thanasi Kokkinakis, and the pair withdrew before their semifinal match. Earlier this year, Kyrgios had knee surgery and often updated his fans and well-wishers about his recovery process.

The 28-year-old recently made his return to the tour at the Stuttgart Open in Germany. The former Wimbledon finalist was up against China's Yibing Wu. Despite the eighth seed scoring 15 aces, he was nowhere near his best as he lost to the Chinese, 7-5, 6-3, in the round of 32 of the tournament.

Fans soon noticed his current form and reflected on his loss on social media. A fan on Twitter wrote that Kyrgios should have played better if he had come back after eight months or scheduled his comeback later.

"Pissed off man. Wait 8 months for that? Shouldn't have played if he's not ready ffs."

⚠️ @JR_KKUTA Tennis TV @TennisTV



Yibing Wu takes out Kyrgios with a 7-5 6-3 win at the Through In Two!Yibing Wu takes out Kyrgios with a 7-5 6-3 win at the #BOSSOPEN Through In Two! 👏Yibing Wu takes out Kyrgios with a 7-5 6-3 win at the #BOSSOPEN https://t.co/tU7mN4WEr2 Pissed off man. Wait 8 months for that? Shouldn't have played if he's not ready ffs twitter.com/TennisTV/statu… Pissed off man. Wait 8 months for that? Shouldn't have played if he's not ready ffs twitter.com/TennisTV/statu…

Another fan expressed his disappointment after seeing Kyrgios play. He even claimed that Nick Kyrgios was very far from his usual best.

"Kyrgios looked like he wanted to be anywhere but a Tennis court. Disappointed."

Danny @HighburyHeart @TennisTV Kyrgios looked like he wanted to be anywhere but a Tennis court. Disappointed. @TennisTV Kyrgios looked like he wanted to be anywhere but a Tennis court. Disappointed.

Fans continued to call out his poor performance. Some even called it 'embarrassing.'

"embarrassing what Kyrgios brings, no running no fight. If not fit he should have stayed home. Wanted to get start money nothing else."

Below are a few more reactions:

𝕯𝖆𝖓𝖎𝖎 @daniiiioaoao @Blunterbubbles7 He's not even trying that's my point. Couldn't have got an easier first match as well. @Blunterbubbles7 He's not even trying that's my point. Couldn't have got an easier first match as well.

supermanbets @supermanbets1 Wow I was a huge kyrgios fan before today. He didn’t even try to win game 8. Weird as hell Wow I was a huge kyrgios fan before today. He didn’t even try to win game 8. Weird as hell

Mark White @MarkWhi80413873 Christ I can't stand Kyrgios. Blokes attitude just stinks. He could easily win things but just doesn't give a fuck. Don't even know why he plays Christ I can't stand Kyrgios. Blokes attitude just stinks. He could easily win things but just doesn't give a fuck. Don't even know why he plays

Nick Kyrgios enjoyed funny banter with Novak Djokovic after the Serb lifted his 23rd Major Crown

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Nick Kyrgios recently enjoyed a funny banter with World No. 1 Novak Djokovic after the latter's French Open triumph.

The Serbian beat Casper Ruud in the French Open final to win his 23rd Grand Slam singles title. Kyrgios, among others, congratulated him for achieving such a feat.

The Australian reminded Djokovic of the old days when the Serbian sought his advice for the clay season. He later expressed his pride at watching Djokovic lift his third Roland Garros title.

"Congratulations @djokernole from you asking me advice on the clay to again winning the French open. Proud of you mate, I’m here anytime, love coach kygs," Nick Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.

The 36-year-old replied to Kyrgios' message by asking him not to hesitate before seeking his help for the grass season.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes