"Nick Kyrgios looks like he cares too much, he really wants to win" - Darren Cahill

Tennis coach Darren Cahill has recently stated that Nick Kyrgios possesses an overwhelming desire to succeed and cares excessively about winning.

The 2023 season has not been favorable for Kyrgios. The Australian has been sidelined since the beginning of the year due to arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

Nick Kyrgios has missed all four Grand Slams this year. The knee injury and a foot injury caused him to miss his home Slam and the French Open, respectively.

The 28-year-old made his long-awaited comeback at the Stuttgart Open. However, his return was cut short when he lost his opening match against Wu Yibing 7-5, 6-3. Unfortunately, he was forced to withdraw from the Halle Open the following week due to yet another injury setback.

Kyrgios had to withdraw from the Wimbledon Championships due to a wrist injury, which subsequently led to his withdrawal from the US Open as well.

During a conversation with Jimmy Connors and his son Brett, Andre Agassi's former coach Darren Cahill expressed his thoughts on Nick Kyrgios' intense desire to win.

Cahill emphasized that despite appearances, Kyrgios actually cares deeply about the game. This is evident in his explosive reactions towards his coaching box during matches as he yearns for their support and ultimately, victory.

"You feel like he doesn’t care. In fact he looks like he cares too much because he ends up blowing up with his box – his coaching box throughout the course of a match because he really wants to win and he receives that support from his coaching box," Cahill said in a recent episode of 'Advantage Connors' podcast.

The tennis coach emphasized the significance of Nick Kyrgios' return to the sport, stating that his presence is crucial. While tennis is undoubtedly larger than any individual player, Darren Cahill believes that the former World No. 13 adds immense value to every tournament he participates in.

"We need him back. It's you know the game is bigger than any one player of course but certainly he’s a loss to the sport at the moment and if he’s playing well and physically feeling good he brings a lot to every tournament he plays. So I’m just wishing him the best. I hope he gets healthy and we hope to see him back really soon," Cahill added.

"To my millions of fans out there, I guess we just have to be patient" - Nick Kyrgios on his comeback update

Nick Kyrgios at a press conference

Nick Kyrgios recently took to social media to provide an update regarding his ongoing rehabilitation process following a series of recent injuries.

"To my millions of fans out there, I guess we just have to be patient. Trust me, I still have some fire left in the tank, my body just needs time to recover and get back," Kyrgios wrote.

Kyrgios revealed that he was currently content with his personal life, and made a promise to his fans that he would replicate his successful 2022 season upon his return to the game following a long hiatus.

"Everything off-court is doing great lam eyeing to come back and have a season like my last again," he added.

Nick Kyrgios is currently ranked 469 in the world in the ATP singles rankings, with a career-high ranking of World No. 13 in October 2016.