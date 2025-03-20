Nick Kyrgios makes feelings known on accepting wildcards after securing first win in over 2 years at Miami Open

Nick Kyrgios spoke about getting wildcard entries in tournaments after he secured his first win in more than two years at the Miami Open. The Aussie defeated American Mackenzie McDonald in the Round of 128 of the tournament 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 and advanced to the second round.

Kyrgios was out of tennis for most of 2023 and 2024 due to a ligament tear on his wrist during a practice session in Mallorca. After this setback, he struggled to get a grip on the ongoing season with consecutive first-round exits at the Brisbane International, Australian Open and BNP Paribas Open. He also showed signs of persisting wrist pain during Indian Wells and had to retire against Botic van de Zandschulp.

In an interview with the Tennis Channel, the 2022 Wimbledon finalist shared why he was not fond of taking wildcard entry into tournaments. He felt that his wildcard entries might lead to youngsters not getting a chance to compete in such events, which he despises.

“I know I could probably get wild cards at most of the events, but I don’t want to be taking other people’s opportunities. There’s a lot of good, young players at these events and I don’t like just going in and taking wild cards, because that’s their development," he said, via Tennis.com.

Nick Kyrgios had also hinted towards his retirement after his Australian Open heartbreak this season.

Nick Kyrgios dropped retirement hints after Australian Open loss

Nick Kyrgios will look for a positive run at the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios had indicated towards retirement after facing a first-round heartbreak at this year's Australian Open. Losing in his homeland, the tennis star was disappointed as he fell in straight sets against Jacob Fearnley.

In the post-match press conference, Kyrgios spoke about how physically strenuous the entire match was for him and that he didn't see himself playing another singles match at the tournament. He was appreciative of the crowd that came to cheer him.

Yeah, I mean, realistically can't really see myself probably playing singles again here, so. Yeah, it was special...I was hurting physically. I respect my opponent. The fans waited hours to come see me play. Yeah, I mean, realistically I can't see myself playing a singles match here again," he said.

However, the star was delighted as he secured his first win and is set to take on Karen Khachanov in the next match.

